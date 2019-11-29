Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Pairings

CLASS 6A-I
Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.
At Central Oklahoma
Jenks (8-4) vs. Owasso (12-0)
CLASS 6A-II
Friday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
At Central Oklahoma
Stillwater (12-0) vs. Bixby (12-0)
CLASS 5A
Friday, Nov. 29
At Western Heights
Tulsa Kelley (8-4) vs. McGuinness (10-2), 1 p.m.
Carl Albert (11-1) vs. Piedmont (10-2), 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Friday Nov. 29
At Noble
Weatherford (10-2) vs. Tuttle (11-1), 1 p.m.
At Jenks
Wagoner (10-2) vs. Poteau (11-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Friday, Nov. 29
At Cushing
Heritage Hall (11-0) vs. Lincoln Christian (12-0), 7 p.m.
At Noble
Plainview (10-1) vs. Verdigris (10-2), 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Friday, Nov. 29
Lindsay (10-2) at Beggs (10-2), 7 p.m.
Washington (12-0) at Metro Christian (12-0), 7 p.m.
Vian (11-1) at Adair (11-1), 7 p.m.
Sperry (12-0) at Kingston (11-1)
CLASS A
Friday, Nov. 29
Rejoce Christian (12-0) at Thomas (9-3), 7 p.m.
Ringling (10-1) at Pawhuska (11-1), 7 p.m.
Mangum (11-1) at Pawnee (12-0), 7 p.m.
Cashion (11-0) at Barnsdall (9-3), 7 p.m.
CLSS B
Friday, Nov. 29
Dewar (12-0) at Shattuck (11-0), 7 p.m.
Davenport (10-2) at Pioneer (9-3)
Cherokee (11-1) at Canadian (12-0)
Alex (10-2) at Regent Prep (12-0), 7 p.m.
CLASS C
Friday, Nov. 29
At NWOSU
Pond Creek-Hunter (12-0) vs. Timberlake (9-3), 7 p.m.
At SWOSU
Tipton (8-3) vs. Waynoka (9-3), 7 p.m.
Note: All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
