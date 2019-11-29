Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Pairings

Bishop Kelley quarterback Stephen Collins (12) runs away from Ada defenders Austin Eastwood (18) and Cade Sliger (65) during a matchup in Tulsa during the 2019 season. The Comets meet Bishop McGuinness at 1 p.m. today at Western Heights High School in a Class 5A semifinal contest.

 Paula Ross | Provided

CLASS 6A-I

Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.

At Central Oklahoma

Jenks (8-4) vs. Owasso (12-0)

CLASS 6A-II

Friday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m.

At Central Oklahoma

Stillwater (12-0) vs. Bixby (12-0)

CLASS 5A

Friday, Nov. 29

At Western Heights

Tulsa Kelley (8-4) vs. McGuinness (10-2), 1 p.m.

Carl Albert (11-1) vs. Piedmont (10-2), 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Friday Nov. 29

At Noble

Weatherford (10-2) vs. Tuttle (11-1), 1 p.m.

At Jenks

Wagoner (10-2) vs. Poteau (11-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Friday, Nov. 29

At Cushing

Heritage Hall (11-0) vs. Lincoln Christian (12-0), 7 p.m.

At Noble

Plainview (10-1) vs. Verdigris (10-2), 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Friday, Nov. 29

Lindsay (10-2) at Beggs (10-2), 7 p.m.

Washington (12-0) at Metro Christian (12-0), 7 p.m.

Vian (11-1) at Adair (11-1), 7 p.m.

Sperry (12-0) at Kingston (11-1)

CLASS A

Friday, Nov. 29

Rejoce Christian (12-0) at Thomas (9-3), 7 p.m.

Ringling (10-1) at Pawhuska (11-1), 7 p.m.

Mangum (11-1) at Pawnee (12-0), 7 p.m.

Cashion (11-0) at Barnsdall (9-3), 7 p.m.

CLSS B

Friday, Nov. 29

Dewar (12-0) at Shattuck (11-0), 7 p.m.

Davenport (10-2) at Pioneer (9-3)

Cherokee (11-1) at Canadian (12-0)

Alex (10-2) at Regent Prep (12-0), 7 p.m.

CLASS C

Friday, Nov. 29

At NWOSU

Pond Creek-Hunter (12-0) vs. Timberlake (9-3), 7 p.m.

At SWOSU

Tipton (8-3) vs. Waynoka (9-3), 7 p.m.

Note: All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

Tags

Recommended for you