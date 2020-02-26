Oklahoma gearing up for first of two games against Arkansas

NORMAN — In a rare occurrence for two non-conference foes, Oklahoma and Arkansas are set to play each other three times during the 2019-20 school year.
Officially, it’s only twice.
There is one Friday, when the No. 20 Sooners play the No. 2 Razorbacks at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston. After that the teams meet March 17 in Oklahoma City.
They’ve already played once in a fall exhibition matchup OU won 4-2 in Fayetteville last September, which didn’t count but was a meaningful turning point all the same for the Sooners, coach Skip Johnson said.
He had just instituted a new method that used sped-up drills to make practices more like games. Weather conditions were ideal and OU had a little more time in the fall, something it doesn’t have much of with midweek games in the spring.
The Sooners practiced the new approach right up to the game against Arkansas, where a throng of fans awaited at Baum-Walker Stadium.
“When you practice the game faster, [it] becomes slower,” Johnson said. “For us to go in Arkansas, and in front of 8,000 people and being kind of in control of what we were doing, it was fun to see. It wasn’t really about if we were going to win or lose the game, it was more about how in control they were in that moment. And I think that was huge for us.”
Arkansas is coming off a four-game sweep of Gonzaga. The Razorbacks (7-0) rank 17th nationally with a .314 average and are No. 6 in home runs with 11, led by Heston Kjerstad’s four.
Kjerstad (.393) and Christian Franklin (.440) are among five regular contributors batting .350 or better. That lineup might wind up being the biggest test OU’s pitching staff faces all season.
But it’s one the Sooners have already seen and drawn confidence from, back when they met in September.
“You roll into a place like that and, I don’t know how many people were there, but it wasn’t a few,” pitcher Levi Prater said. “You roll into a high-energy place like that against an extremely successful team throughout the past five years and do what we did … There was a point where we saw that everything we’ve done this fall, or throughout our process, is starting to pay off.”
OU gets two more quality games out of the weekend, facing Missouri on Saturday and No. 16 LSU on Sunday.
Rewind
OU went 5-1 in six home games last week, with series wins over Texas Southern and Illinois State.
Junior centerfielder Tanner Tredaway hit .500 (12 for 14) with eight hits for extra bases in that span, earning Big 12 player of the week. He led the conference in hits and nearly finished the cycle on Friday, hitting a two-run home run, a double and a triple.
Leaders
Tredaway leads OU with a .405 average and 15 hits. He’s tied with Tyler Hardman and Trent Brown with two home runs.
Freshman third baseman Peyton Graham is second with a .355 average and 11 hits. Hardman (.333) also has 11 hits.
Sophomore pitcher Wyatt Olds (2-0, 1.00 earned-run average) has allowed one earned run in 9 innings pitched. Cade Cavalli (1-1, 2.31 ERA) leads OU with 17 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
In the polls
OU climbed in the major polls, jumping four teams to No. 20 in the College Baseball Writers Association of America poll. The Sooners are up four spots to No. 15 in Baseball America’s ranking and one to No. 22 in D1baseball.com.
Question moving forward
OU is 31st nationally with seven home runs, while its opponents have hit just two. The offense has come through most times when needed, but could it be even better?
The Sooners are hitting .277 as a team and have left 72 runners on base through eight games — an average of nine per outing.
OU weekend schedule
Friday
• Game: No. 20 OU (7-2) vs. No. 2 Arkansas (7-0)
• Time: 3 p.m.
• Place: Minute Maid Park | Houston
• Radio: KREF 1400 am | 99.3 FM
• Stream: SoonerSports.com
Next
• Saturday: vs. Missouri (11 a.m)
• Sunday: vs. No. 16 LSU (11 a.m.)
• All games at Minute Maid Park
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.