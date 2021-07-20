The Oklahoma Exclusive 12U softball team won the USSSA 2021 SE National Championship July 5-11 in Hendersonville, Tennessee.
The Exclusive squad had two players with local ties — Aubrie Pogue, who has many aunts, uncles and cousins in the Ada Area and Hailey Alexander, a Byng product.
Pogue was named the Most Outstanding Pitcher of the tournament. In fact, the Exclusive won their five bracket-play games without giving up a run.
The Exclusive outscored their final five foes by a combined 39-0. They defeated Barren Elite of Glascow, Kentucky, 6-0 in the championship contest.
In eight tournament games, the Exclusive scored 56 runs while giving up just 2.
The Exclusive ended the season with an overall record of 61-13-2.
