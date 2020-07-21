Oklahoma ends October grind with trip to TCU

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s unenviable October gauntlet ends with a trip to Fort Worth, Texas, where Texas Christian awaits.
It’s not the reward OU was probably hoping for after starting the month with contests against Baylor, Texas, Iowa State and Oklahoma State. OU is likely a lock for the Big 12 championship game, though, if it goes 5-0 in October.
Still, OU’s game against TCU isn’t ideal. The program will be fresh off of a potential top-10 matchup against Oklahoma State the week before, the Sooners will be six weeks removed from their only bye of the season and the injury bug can be its most cruel at this point of the year.
OU has done well against TCU since the Frogs joined the conference. The Sooners are 8-1 vs. the Horned Frogs since 2012, but they have not been immune to issues against their purple-clad foes.
Last season, OU squeaked out a 28-24 win over TCU. The Sooners jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half, but the Frogs rallied to give themselves a chance to win at the end.
TCU’s opportunity to take the lead came with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. OU’s Brendan Radley-Hiles intercepted a TCU quarterback Max Duggan pass to seal the victory after the Frogs had marched into Oklahoma territory.
• When: Week 9 | Oct. 31 (Time and TV, TBA)
• Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas (Capacity: 50,307)
• All-time series: OU leads 15-5
A look at the Horned Frogs
• Overview: The Horned Frogs’ identity won’t change much from 2018 to 2019. They aren’t much of an offensive juggernaut, but they’re the Big 12 standard for a solid defense.
OU’s battle with TCU will ultimately come down to the Sooner offense being able to put up points and the defense not playing down to its competition.
TCU safety Trevon Moehrig and linebacker Garret Wallow are absolute studs and will make life tough on the Sooners. Both made the All-Big 12 first team last season and serve as TCU’s two representatives on the conference’s preseason 2020 All-Big 12 team, released last week.
The Frogs’ offense lost both its leading rusher, Darius Anderson, and receiver, Jalen Reagor, from last year’s team. Duggan is still nowhere near his potential as a quarterback after he was thrown into the fire last year as a true freshman. TCU needs the Council Bluffs, Iowa, native to make a jump this season, as well as the skill players around him to step up.
• Key returner: Trevon Moehrig. The 2019 All-Big 12 first-team safety will play a pivotal role in Patterson’s defense after a stellar 2019 campaign.
Moehrig recorded four interceptions and 11 pass breakups, and he was the highest-graded safety in the country by Pro Football Focus.
• Key departure: Jalen Reagor. The one-time Oklahoma commit enjoyed a solid career with the Frogs. The dynamic receiver accumulated 2,248 yards receiving, 22 touchdown receptions and averaged 15.2 yards per catch over his three-year stint with TCU.
The Philadelphia Eagles used a first-round pick on Reagor, whose early departure from college was likely appreciated by all Big 12 secondaries.
