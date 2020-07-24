Oklahoma Drillers split pair at Connie Mack Classic

JOPLIN, Missouri — The Oklahoma Drillers 18U team jumped out to a 5-0 lead and then had to hang on for dear life in a 5-4 win over the SOMO All-Stars Thursday morning at the 2020 Connie Mack Classic at Joe Becker Stadium.
The Drillers kicked off pool play Wednesday night with a 4-1 setback to the DFW Twins Baseball Club.
The Oklahoma team will finish off pool play at 7 p.m. tonight, facing Thunder Academy (Colorado).
The championship round will take place Saturday and Sunday.
OK Drillers 5, SOMO 4
Oklahoma Drillers newcomer Brady Benedict of Roff went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to pace his team’s offense. David Herring of Dale also had three hits — including a double — and scored twice in a 12-hit Drillers’ barrage.
Ty Humphers of Stonewall finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored and Conner Owens of Roff had one hit and drove in a pair of runs.
Korben Ford of Silo went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored from the top of the Oklahoma Drillers’ lineup.
The Drillers scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to build a 5-0 lead. Benedict had an RBI single and Owens followed with a two-run base hit. Both hits came with two outs.
SOMO scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and another run in the bottom of the seventh before Drillers relief pitcher recorded the save. After he surrendered a walk and an RBI double, he got a pop out, a ground out and a flyout to the shortstop to strand the tying run at third base.
Starter Braeden Jones of Geronimo earned the mound win for the Oklahoma team. He struck out two, walked four and allowed three earned runs in 5.1 innings of work.
DFW Twins 4, OK Drillers 1
Three DFW pitchers limited the Oklahoma Drillers to four total hits while combining for 9 strikeouts and no earned runs.
Tate Rupp of Stillwater scored the lone Drillers run. He walked, moved to third on an error and scored on a passed ball in the seventh inning to spoil a Twins’ shutout effort.
Tanner Graves of Roff paced the Oklahoma squad at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double. Brady Benedict of Roff and David Herring of Dale had the other two Drillers’ hits.
Rylan Reed of Latta was tagged with the pitching loss. He surrendered three earned runs in three innings. He walked two with no strikeouts and gave up five hits.
