JOPLIN, Mo. — The Oklahoma Drillers 18U team advanced to the semifinals of the loaded Connie Mack Classic before dropping a tough 3-1 decision to OK Fuel 17U in an all-Sooner State matchup Sunday at Joe Becker Stadium.
The Drillers needed two victories on Saturday to advance to the final four. The Oklahoma club knocked off Nashville Knights 18U Platinum 7-3 before turning back the Enid Majors 4-2 in a tight contest.
The Drillers finished their season at 21-8. There were 32 teams in the Connie Mack Classic, which replaced the canceled Connie Mack World Series as the premiere AABC tournament of the summer.
“I want to personally thank all the players and parents for their commitment and trust in our program. I absolutely love being around the boys and being around the game of baseball,” said Drillers head coach Bryce Scalf, who is also the general manager of the Oklahoma Drillers Baseball Academy.
Sunday, July 26
OK Fuel 17U 3, OK Drillers 1
The Drillers fell behind 1-0 before getting on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning.
David Herring of Dale led off the inning with a double and scored on a one-out base hit by Conner Owens of Roff. Owens was thrown out at second base trying to stretch the single into a double.
Weston Hicks of Edmond Memorial launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth for what turned out to be the winning runs for the Edmond-based team.
Owens and Herring combined for four of the Drillers’ five hits in the contest. Carson Hunt of Dale had the other hit — a leadoff double in the top of the fifth inning. The Driller went on to load the bases in that frame after Ty Humphers, of Stonewall, was hit by a pitch and Herring walked. However, Carson Atwood of Silo grounded out to end that frame and leave the bases full.
Brady Benedict of Roff suffered the mound loss. He struck out three, walked none and gave up all three Fuel runs. Herring tossed two scoreless frames in relief.
Carson Benge of Yukon tossed all seven innings for the Edmond club. He struck out seven, walked two and allowed the one earned run.
Ty Hammack of Deer Creek fueled the Fuel offense, finishing 2-for-3 with a solo home run.
Saturday, July 25
OK Drillers 4, Enid Majors 2
The Silo combination of Korben Ford and Carson Atwood had two hits apiece to help the Drillers scoot past the Enid Majors in a quarterfinal contest played at Pittsburg State University.
The Drillers raced to a 4-0 lead before Edmond scratched for two runs in the bottom of the sixth off a two-run single by Jace Bohrofen.
The Majors brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh after a hit batsman and a single put runners on with one out. A ground ball advanced runners to second and third, but Ford struck out Willie Fleece to end the game and earn a save.
Ford finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored for the Drillers, while Atwood also went 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored a run.
Conner Owens of Roff finished 1-for-2 with an RBI, while Ty Humphers of Stonewall also had a hit and scored a run.
Korey Aytes of Lookeba-Sickles earned the mound win. He struck out three, walked none and allowed two earned runs in six innings. Jace Kaminska absorbed the loss for Enid. He struck out five, walked two and allowed three earned runs in five innings.
Enid finished with a 25-6 record.
OK Drillers 7, Tennessee Knights 3
The Drillers broke a 2-all tie with three runs in the fifth and two more in the top of the seventh to ease past the Knights.
The Drillers compiled seven total hits by seven different players.
Tanner Graves of Roff went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Carson Hunt of Dale also cracked a double and drove in a run.
Carson Atwood of Silo, Conner Owens of Roff, Brady Benedict of Roff, Drew Blankenship of Ripley and Tate Rupp of Stillwater all had base hits for the winners.
Reese Ratchford of Sulphur was the winning pitcher. He struck out seven, walked four and gave up one earned run in 6.2 innings. Solomon Washington was tagged with the loss. He struck out five, walked three and didn’t allow an earned run in 3.2 innings.
Jack Rando led the Knights — who ended the season at 24-4 — at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
