The Oklahoma Drillers 17U team — under the direction of Roff head coach Ead Simon — got off to a hot start last week.
The Drillers split a pair of games at the Oklahoma Shootout Tournament in Enid to open the 2020 summer season and won three straight contests at Fuller Stadium in Woodward last weekend.
The Drillers, now 4-1, will return to action at a tournament hosted by Seminole State College on June 21.
At Woodward
OK Drillers 17U 11, SW Shockers Black 18U 7
Connor Owens of Roff finished 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs to lead a lethal 15-hit Drillers’ attack.
Byng High School product Seth Brecheen went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored for the Drillers, while Reese Ratchford of Sulphur ripped two doubles, drove in a run and scored three times.
Nate Anderson led the Shockers, going 4-of-5 with a double from his leadoff position.
Coby Simon of Roff scored a pair of runs for the Drillers.
The Drillers led 6-0 and never looked back.
Four Drillers pitchers combined for eight strikeouts and 11 walks.
OK Drillers 17U 15, Oklahoma Travelers 2
The Drillers got another huge game from Roff’s Connor Owens, who led an 18-hit barrage by going 4-for-5 with two doubles, seven RBIs and a run scored.
Roff teammate Tanner Graves finished 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Dale star Ike Shirey finished 4-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the Drillers’ lineup.
D Fazekas pitched three no-hit innings for the Drillers to earn the mound win. Be struck out two and walked two.
Dillon Bumgarner of Dale absorbed the loss for the Travelers.
The Drillers led 8-1 before erupting for seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away.
OK Drillers 17U 8, SW Shockers Red 18U 3
The Drillers scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning to break a 1-1 tie and surge past the Shockers.
Coby Simon of Roff had two hits and two RBIs for the Drillers, while RHS teammate Tanner Graves finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Reese Ratchford of Sulphur also had two hits and scored a run.
Connor Owens of Roff blasted a triple and drove in two runs.
Three OK Drillers hurlers combined for 10 strikes and only one walk.
Oklahoma Shootout
At Enid
Enid Plainsmen 2, OK Drillers 17U 1
Kade Goeke scored all the way from second base on a ground out by teammate Jake Kennedy in the sixth inning for what turned out to be the game-winning run in the Plainsmen’s 2-1 victory
Then, to top it off, the Plainsmen second baseman threw out Brady Friesen of Kingfisher at home in the top of the seventh inning to prevent the tying run from scoring and preserving the win.
Drillers’ starter Hayden Branch of Cashion retired all nine men that he faced. Reliever Friesen retired the next three hitters in the fourth.
Blake Priest and Dallas Goodpasture shut out the Drillers on three hits through the fifth before the visitors scored a run off Garrett Shull in the sixth.
Connor Owens of Roff was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and raced home on an RBI double by Seth Brecheen of Byng. A Tanner Graves one-out single put runners at the corners but the Plainsmen got out of that jam without further damage.
The Drillers outhit Enid 5-3 and didn’t allow an earned run.
OK Drillers 17U 10, Oklahoma Mudcats 18U 2
Connor Owens of Roff got his summer season started in impressive fashion by going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs. His three-run blast in the bottom of the fourth broke open a tight game and put the Drillers on top 8-2.
Coby Simon of Roff had a hit and two RBIs, while Tanner Graves of Roff and Seth Brecheen of Byng also contributed hits to an eight-hit Drillers offense.
The Mudcats managed just five total hits off three different Drillers pitchers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.