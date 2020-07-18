Oklahoma down to zero active COVID-19 cases among players, staff

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s weekly COVID-19 testing data yielded a first on Thursday — the team has zero active cases of the coronavirus.
OU has tested its football players and staff every Wednesday since returning to campus on July 1. The program hasn’t received any new positive COVID-19 test results for two consecutive weeks.
OU tested 98 players and 30 staff members for COVID-19 on Wednesday with zero positive results among either group.
OU coach Lincoln Riley said at the beginning of the month the program would be aggressive with its testing. And so far, the team has provided detailed weekly updates to its efforts.
It was expected Riley would be able to give more insight into the Sooners’ COVID-19 protocols Monday for the start of the Big 12’s virtual media days. The event was rescheduled to Aug. 3, the conference announced Wednesday.
OU currently plans to open its season against Missouri State on Sept. 5 in Norman. The Sooners’ schedule is subject to change, however, if the Big Ten and Pac-12’s recent announcements to cancel nonconference football games are any indication of what’s to come in college football.
• Rattler named preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year: Oklahoma redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler hasn’t officially been named the Sooners’ starting quarterback. The media still voted Rattler as the Big 12’s preseason Newcomer of the Year.
The Big 12 Conference announced its preseason awards on Thursday. And Rattler, the former five-star prospect, joined Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (Offensive Player of the Year) and West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills (Defensive Player of the Year) in taking an individual preseason honor.
Rattler played three games last season, completing 7-of-11 passing attempts for 81 yards and a touchdown. He entered OU’s games against South Dakota, Texas Tech and LSU to preserve his redshirt.
The Phoenix Pinnacle High School product came to OU as the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class. He sat behind graduate transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts last year as the team’s co-backup with Tanner Mordecai.
Rattler and Mordecai are expected to compete to replace Hurts this fall.
Sooner receiver Charleston Rambo, kicker Gabe Brkic, and offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Adrian Ealy were also honored, earning selections to the All-Big 12 preseason team. OU defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins made the preseason All-Big 12 team as well.
The conference will announce its preseason poll Friday.
• Rambo on Biletnikoff Award watch list: Charleston Rambo is a preseason candidate for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is annually presented to college football’s best receiver.
Rambo joins the likes of 2019 winner Ja’Marr Chase of LSU, Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace, Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton, Kansas Andrew Parchment and Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar on the Biletnikoff Award watch list.
Rambo recorded 743 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions last season. He was second only to CeeDee Lamb, who was a finalist for last year’s Biletnikoff Award with 1,327 receiving yards and 14 touchdown receptions.
Rambo, now a redshirt junior at OU, will try to become the first Sooner to win the award since Dede Westbrook in 2016.
The Biletnikoff Award is presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc. and was first awarded in 1994.
