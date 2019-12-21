Oklahoma-Connecticut Women's Basketball Notes

Oklahoma
at Connecticut
Time/Place: 3 p.m. Saturday | Uncasville, Connecticut; Mohegan Sun Arena
Records/Rankings: OU (7-4); UConn (7-2) AP No. 2
OU projected starters: G 22 Ana Llanusa (6-0, Jr./18.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg); 32 G Tatum Veitenheimer (5-8, So./4.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg); 30 G Taylor Robertson (5-7, So./19.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg); 12 G Gabby Gregory (6-0, Fr../9.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg); F Mandy Simpson (6-1, Jr./4.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg)
UConn projected starters: F 3 Megan Walker (6-1, Jr./22.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg); G 5 Crystal Dangerfield (5-5, Sr./14.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg); G 13 Christyn Williams (5-11, So./16 ppg, 5.3 rpg); F 20 Olivia Nelson Ododa (6-5, So./12.4 ppg, 8.8 rpg) F 25 Kyla Irwin (6-2, Sr./4.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg)
NOTABLE
• Close call: OU took then No. 1 Connecticut to the wire in Norman last season, before the Huskies held on for a 72-63 victory. Napheesa Collier scored 23 points and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds after UConn trailed by as many as 12 points in the second half.
• No Geno: UConn coach Geno Auriemma will not coach in the game after recovering from surgery for diverticulitis, which involves infection or inflammation in the intestines.
• Scoring’s not boring: OU is averaging 82.9 points per game and has surpassed 90 points in its past three outings — all wins.
Series: UConn leads 12-0.
TV: CBSSN
Radio: KREF 99.3 FM; 1400 AM
— Tyler Palmateer
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.