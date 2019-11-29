RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – For the first time, Oklahoma Baptist owns the lead in the race for the Great American Conference All-Sports Commissioner’s Cup and the President’s Trophy following the fall sports seasons.
The Bison lead Harding, the 2018-19 All-Sports champion, by six points for the Commissioner’s Cup and by 12 percentage points for the President’s Trophy.
The Bison claimed titles in men’s cross-country, women’s cross-country and volleyball. They shared second place in women’s soccer and took fifth in football. They tallied 44.5 out of a possible 50 points, for an 89.0% score for the President’s Trophy.
Harding took second in men’s cross-country and football en route to amassing 38.5 points out of 50 and a 77.0 percentage.
Ouachita closed the fall in third place in both standings. Buoyed by a third-straight football championship, the Tigers totaled 29.5 points for a 68.6 percentage.
Northwestern Oklahoma State placed fourth in the Commissioner’s standings with 26.5 points. The Rangers tied for second in volleyball.
Henderson State took fourth in the President’s Trophy with a 61.1 percentage. They placed third in football and fourth in volleyball.
Southern Arkansas closed the fall in fifth place in both standings, followed by Southwestern Oklahoma State. The Bulldogs won their fourth women’s soccer championship.
Northwestern placed seventh in the President’s standings, while East Central claimed seventh on the Commissioner’s race but ninth in the President’s standing.
Arkansas Tech, the six-time GAC All-Sports champion, sits in eighth on the President’s side and 10th in the Commissioner’s race. Southern Nazarene rates ninth for the Commissioner’s Cup and 10th for the President’s Trophy. Arkansas-Monticello edged Southeastern Oklahoma State on the Commissioner’s side; the two flipped places for the President’s Cup.
———o———
NOTE: Schools earn points toward the GAC All-Sports Trophy based upon their finish in all sports that are sponsored by six or more schools. The regular-season standings determine the points in sports with a round-robin schedule. The conference championship event determines the points in sports without a regular-season format.
