Oklahoma Baptist blanks ECU

SHAWNEE — The Oklahoma Baptist University soccer team improved its record to 2-3-1 with a 3-0 shutout victory over the East Central Tigers on Thursday night at the OBU Soccer Complex.
It marked the program’s eighth straight win in the series over ECU dating back to Nov. 2, 2017. Additionally, it was the fifth straight year that the Bison won its Great American Conference opener.
The Tigers fell to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the GAC.
Before a three-goal second half, OBU put much pressure on the ECU defense in the first. After the first 45 minutes, the Bison had doubled up the visitors in shots, 12-6.
The contest was scoreless entering the second half before Hannah White put the home team in front. Through the first 13 minutes, the Bison rattled off three shots.
Oklahoma Baptist’s fourth shot of the half was key as White was put into the perfect position. Abigail Parker crossed a pass from the left side and watched as the ball got by two Tiger defenders. White then picked it up and fired into the lower middle of the net.
Less than three minutes later at 61:13, the Bison were in scoring position again and executed. White earned another goal as Hannah Evans passed from the right wing to the 18-yard box. OBU’s senior midfielder then controlled the ball off her chest and hit a right-footed shot over ECU keeper McKenna Leveling, who ended up with six saves.
The Bison scoring was capped off in the 68th minute when Maddison Williams headed home a Kaylee Swaner pass from right in front of the net.
By match’s end, the Bison had out-shot the Tigers 24-10 and had a 10-0 advantage in on-goal attempts.
Freshman Abbie Morris had four shot attempts for the visitors.
East Central returns to action Sept. 30 at Northwestern.
