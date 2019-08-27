Oklahoma Baptist at top of GAC soccer poll

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Following a season that resulted in the program’s first appearance in the NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championships, Oklahoma Baptist will enter the 2019 season as the preseason favorite in the Great American Conference, the league office announced Tuesday.
The defending GAC regular-season and tournament champion Bison captured five of the seven first-place votes. Southwestern Oklahoma State placed second and earned one first-place vote. Southern Nazarene received the final first-place tally.
In 2018, the Bison completed the first undefeated and untied conference slate in GAC history as part of a 15-5-1 season. They return reigning GAC Offensive Player of the Year Ruth King. She ranked third in the conference in goals and points. Oklahoma Baptist brings back two additional All-GAC First-Team selections in defender Lara Haring-Lovett and goalkeeper Emily Griffith. The Bison defense led the conference in fewest goals allowed and lowest goals-against average. Hannah White, A Second-Team All-GAC midfielder who scored the game-winning goal in overtime in the GAC Championship final, also returns. In spanning the past two GAC regular seasons, they own a 21-0-3 mark.
For the past three years, Southwestern Oklahoma State has produced a top-11 offense in all of Division II. Over those three seasons, the Bulldogs have featured the record-setting duo Alimata Rabo and Sandra Nabweteme. For 2019, however, Nabweteme will have to shoulder the offensive burden by herself, as Rabo moved on from Weatherford. Nabweteme, a two-time All-American, ranked second to Rabo in the GAC in goals and points while she led the league in assists. She will enter her senior season as Division II’s active leader in goals and points.
Ouachita checked in at third in the poll, one point clear of Harding. In 2018, two Tigers earned GAC postseason honors as midfielder Ashlyn Heckman claimed Newcomer of the Year and Jaymee Dotson won Freshman of the Year. Heckman registered six goals and five assists, while Dotson scored three goals and added five assists. They return five addition All-GAC honorees in First-Team defender Simone Norvell, Second-Team goalkeeper Erin Webster and Honorable Mention selections Isabella Lowry, Meagan North and Carmen Scott.
Harding must replace its most decorated scorer in Bethany Sutherland. She finished her career as a three-time All-American and ranked second in GAC history in goals, points and shots. Her 16 career game-winning goals finished one off the GAC’s all-time record. Emma Welch, a Second-Team All-GAC forward, finished second on the team with 14 points.
The Crimson Storm returns three 2018 All-GAC selections. Defenders Natalie James and Rebecca Moore earned honors as freshmen. Goalkeeper Ashlynn Pritchett landed on the Honorable Mention squad. They also bring by Karsyn Matthew, who tallied 12 points as a freshman.
East Central and Northwestern Oklahoma State rounded out the poll. The Rangers named Erik Solberg as their new head coach in December.
The 2019 season opens on Sept. 5 with five schools – East Central, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Oklahoma Baptist, Ouachita and Southwestern Oklahoma State — taking to the pitch. One day later, Harding and Southern Nazarene begin play. The GAC Championships will take place Nov. 14 and 16 at the site of the regular-season champion.
