MIAMI — Hours after the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association ruling left it open for high school sports in the state to begin June 1 with no restrictions, the Oklahoma Eight Man Football Coaches Association re-scheduled it’s annual All-Star.
The contest was originally scheduled for June 20 but was pushed back to July 18 at Red Robertson Field on the campus of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami.
“The announcement from the OSSAA gives us the ability to have the game,” the OEMFCA said via an announcement on its official Facebook page.
“We have tentatively rescheduled the game to July 18. This gives staff plenty of time to finish up with details, get gear ordered, and it allows those that have graduation conflicts to be able to stay home and participate in their ceremonies,” the announcement said. “We will contact the players that have sent in packets on the schedule changes once they are finalized. The OSSAA meets again (June 9) and could add some guidelines and we will continue to adjust and make those changes as necessary. Once we have final guidelines, we will release more details.”
Eighty of the top players from across the state will arrive in Miami for a full week of activities leading up to the Green vs. White Showdown. The event also includes 20 OEMFCA coaches.
Nearly 4,000 fans from across Oklahoma are expected to attend the game with college recruiters and scouts also in attendance.
No local playes were selected as 8-man all-stars this year.
For more information, contact the Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau at (918) 542-4435 or by email at lhart@miamiokla.net.
