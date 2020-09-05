NORMAN — Chris Paul said one thing on Thursday that did not make it sound as though he would be playing basketball somewhere other than Oklahoma City next season.
Also, he said a number of things that made it sound as though he would indeed be somewhere else.
On his way out of the Disney bubble, one day after the Thunder’s Game 7 elimination at the hands of the Houston Rockets, Paul posted a video message on his Twitter account that was big on appreciation for his third season in Oklahoma City, his first with the Thunder.
Previously, he played most of his rookie and sophomore campaigns inside what was then called Ford Center, now Chesapeake Energy Arena, as a member of the displaced New Orleans Hornets.
Yet, for all that appreciation, it sounded very much like a goodbye.
“I don’t know what the future holds,” said Paul, offering hope he might return.
Yet, before finishing, he changed gears.
“So, to Oklahoma City, thank you guys … everybody, everybody that made this experience what it was,” Paul said. “I hate that it ended as early as it did, but Oklahoma City will always hold a special place in my heart. Nothing like it. And, as you all know, go Thunder, Thunder up.
“Peace and respect.”
Paul’s stock around the league, despite his age and mileage — 35, 15 NBA seasons, 1,020 regular-season games — should be as high it’s ever been over the last several years.
This season, he proved his durability, playing 70 of 72 regular-season games, the highest percentage of his team’s games he’s played since the 2014-15 season, when he played all 82 for the Los Angeles Clippers.
He led Oklahoma City, believed a playoff afterthought when the season began, to a 44-28 record and a fourth-place Western Conference tie with Houston.
On the court, he made his teammates better and off it, as president of the players association, he helped to save the regular season and playoffs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wherever Paul may go, should he go anywhere, his new team will have to honor a contract set to pay him almost $86 million over the next two seasons.
Oklahoma City has a history of honoring its players’ wishes to move on — Paul George and Russell Westbrook, for instance — and receiving a bounty in return.
Still, Paul’s deal should dramatically reduce the number of suitors for his services.
Nonetheless, Thursday, as he sent out his thank you, he sounded like a man on the move
“I just want to say a huge, huge ‘Thank you’ to Oklahoma City, the fans, everybody for the way you welcomed me back with open arms after starting my first two years in the city,” he said, his voice cracking with emotion. “To the team, [general manager] Sam Presti, [coach] Billy Donovan, the training staff, everybody …
“Obviously, a lot of people tried to count us out, count me out, and all I have to say is I’ll never forget it. Never forget it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.