OKC Thunder Notepad: Adams' free-throw shooting could lead to Hack-a-Steven

OKLAHOMA CITY — In the middle of an answer, Thunder coach Billy Donovan made an interesting observation.
“The one thing I say about Steven that I give him a lot of credit for,” he said, “is he makes big free throws and he’s got a good touch for a big guy.”
Nonetheless, however true that may be, Adams misses a lot of free throws generally, shooting them so poorly he could make himself a foul target when the opposition wants the ball back without waiting for the shot clock to run its 24 seconds and Donovan knows it.
“It’s going to happen,” he said. “It’s going to happen.”
Entering Sunday afternoon’s 120-92 victory over the Golden State Warriors, Adams was struggling offensively generally, and that included time-spent at the free-throw line.
Through two games, he’d scored just 10 points, having made only 4 of 17 shots and 2 of 8 free throws.
His offense got better Sunday, but his free-throw shooting did not. He scored eight points on 4 of 8 shooting, but missed both his free throws, each a single toss after making a shot near the rim and being fouled.
Adams has never been a great foul shooter, but his regression is clear. His first five seasons in the league, he shot 58.1, 50.2, 58.2, 61.1 and 55.9 percent from the free-throw line. Last season, he shot 50 percent on the nose, making 146 of 292. This season he’s made 2 of 10.
• Draymond speaks: After explaining the state of the Warriors in one profane sentence, Draymond Green offered more on where Golden State finds itself in the early season.
“We will continue to keep working at it and try to get better, but we’re just not that good right now,” he said. “I don’t know what better way to frame that for you. I can try to tell it in Spanish, but I ain’t that good at Spanish.”
• Frustration ejection: The Warriors finished the game without D’Angelo Russell, who’d had enough after believing he was fouled making an eight-foot floater that brought the Warriors within 79-47 with 7:34 left in the third quarter.
After making the shot, Russell was immediately in official James Williams’ face. After a quick technical foul, he did not begin to relent, getting the second one about five seconds later.
“Emotions got the best of me,” Russell said.
• Inside the numbers: The Thunder shot 55.7 percent (44 of 79) overall and 46.9 percent (15 of 32) from 3-point land.
They also approached 80 percent (17 of 22) from the free-throw line, were 8 of 10 on the break, accounting for 18 points and shot 22 of 36 from inside the paint.
One awful number in a sea of good ones? Oklahoma City committed a season-high 22 turnovers.
• Home cooking: The Thunder are at Houston tonight, but have a bunch of home games coming up, playing 6 of 8 in OKC after tonight.
Following Houston, Oklahoma City will receive visits from Portland, New Orleans and Orlando before traveling to San Antonio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.