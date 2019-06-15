The first two games of the season, games the Thunder were forced to play without Russell Westbrook, Hamidou Diallo received less than 10 minutes of court time.
The final 40 games of the regular season, Diallo made it to the floor in only eight of them, period, averaging less than 2 minutes per appearance.
Some of that had to do with an issue to Diallo’s right elbow that required surgery, performed April 17, to correct.
Yet, in between the season’s first two games and the season’s 52nd, Diallo saw action in 41 and it wasn’t garbage time, as the 6-foot-5 shooting guard averaged 12.1 minutes of court time, scoring 4.4 points per outing and grabbing 2.2 rebounds.
Attempting a 3-pointer about every other game, he made just 17.4 percent of his beyond-the-arc attempts, yet still shot 46.5 percent from the floor.
It was in the middle of that stretch that it was announced Diallo would compete in the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest, a contest in which he wound up stunning the basketball world by winning. And yet the irony of it was the fact that he’d already been removed from the Thunder rotation by coach Billy Donovan at that point, never to return.
Who makes an international name for themselves on the basketball court after being removed from their very own team’s rotation by their coach? Hamidou Diallo, that’s who.
Another irony?
In those 41 games in which Diallo averaged big minutes, the Thunder won 25 of them for a winning percentage of .610, which happens to be better than what the Thunder did over the entire season, when their 49 wins made for a .598 winning percentage, and still Diallo lost his place in the rotation, even on a team that no longer had the services of Alex Abrines, who’s also a shooting guard.
Perhaps Diallo hit the mythical-but-often-real rookie wall. Perhaps Donovan made a mistake taking him off the floor.
He doesn’t appear too broken up about it.
“I’m a competitor, so of course I wanted to complete,” said Diallo, the 45th overall pick in last year’s draft, and the only one of three second-round selections the Thunder signed to an NBA contract. “But in this league you’ve got to be ready for anything at any given time and sometimes you face adversity.”
Perhaps no Thunder player brought the crowd to its feet as often as Diallo did given the minutes he played.
He embraced his defense-first role — per 36 minutes, he averaged a healthy 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and a reasonable 0.7 blocked shots (and 13 points, too) — and, as the athletic epitome of the player capable of jumping out of the gym, converted thunderous dunks.
Judged against others selected in the second round of the 2018 draft, Diallo’s season was very good.
Nobody drafted behind him played in more games and only four players drafted in front of him played in more. Additionally, those who contributed more tended to be on teams that won significantly less games than the Thunder.
The challenge for Diallo is development, to get better and not just when the next season begins, but before it starts.
In his season-ending exit interview he announced his intention to play in the NBA’s summer league, adding that he was already very close to being cleared for full contact following surgery.
Following this summer, Diallo said he sees himself “defending the best player every night and showing that I’m capable to do that on a high level … I’m just going to work on everything this summer.”
Should that happen, perhaps he’ll have more nights like the one he enjoyed on Nov. 19, at Sacramento, one of his three starts during his rookie season, coming on a night Terrance Ferguson wasn’t available.
Diablo played 22 1/2 minutes, made all seven of his shots, two of them coming from the beyond 3-point arc, and made both his free throws, too, to finish with 18 points, a single rebound and two steals.
The Thunder lost 117-113, yet outscored the Kings by five points during the minutes Diallo was on the floor.
It was one of many nights he proved he could be an effective NBA player, even on a team already pretty good.
Next season will be about proving it more often.
