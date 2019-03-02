OKC suffers one of season's most disappointing losses

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Thunder can only hope to not play a more disappointing game than the one they played Thursday night against the 76ers inside Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Not only did they miss Paul George, who was nursing a sore right elbow and did not play, but seemed to not know how to play with each other in his absence.
Despite that, they put together runs that had them back in the game time and again. Just past the midway point of the fourth quarter — after being down 16 points in one second-quarter moment — they tied the game.
Yet, at the end of those runs, appearing primed to catch and pass a team whose number they’d had for years and years, they lost their way again, turning the ball over, putting up an ill-advised shot or failing to play the defense that allowed them to catch up in the first place.
Oklahoma City’s 108-104 loss was its fourth in five games after winning 11 of 12 on the eve of the All-Star break.
Time to panic?
“Hell no,” Dennis Schroder said.
It would be premature.
Nevertheless, exiting the All-Star break, the Thunder appeared to be chasing Denver for the second spot in the Western Conference.
Now, instead, they’ve been caught by the Portland Trail Blazers and no longer have third place to themselves, each 4 1/2 games back of front-running Golden State.
“You can never relax with them,” said Markieff Morris, who started in George’s place and turned his 20 minutes into 17 points on 7 of 12 shooting.
Still, that’s what OKC appeared to do.
In the third quarter, the Thunder went on a 12-0 run to get within 73-71. A moment later it was 77-75, before allowing Philly to close the frame on a 9-2 sprint.
In the fourth quarter, Russell Westbrook tied it at 93 with a transition layup at a time the 76ers had scored just once in their previous six trips down the floor.
Yet, from there, Oklahoma City went on a five-trip empty run and Philly ran off 10 points, taking full control all over again.
Finally, one last desperate push brought the Thunder within 106-104, with time for a defensive stop and one last game-tying or game-winning possession.
Philly’s Jimmy Butler cooperated by missing a difficult shot, yet teammate Ben Simmons was all alone for the offensive rebound.
In the end, two J.J. Reddick free throws iced the 76ers’ victory.
Thunder coach Billy Donovan spoke to his team’s disjointedness in George’s absence.
“Everybody was probably out of sorts a little bit,” he said, “in terms of rotations, minutes, roles, responsibilities, so that was challenging.”
Nor did it help that Westbrook, who’d shot very well his previous four games, went 8 of 24, including 1 of 9 from 3-point land, many of them off the dribble rather than, in rhythm, off the pass.
Schroder, too, was wildly inaccurate, making 4 of 15 shots.
In addition to Morris, Jerami Grant was strong on the offensive end, matching Westbrook’s 23 points, but doing it more efficiently, making 10 of 17 shots.
Tobias Harris led Philly with 32 points, making 11 of 19, 5 of 7 3-pointers and all five of his free throws. Butler added 20 on 9 of 20 shooting,
“In the first half, we didn’t have a normal flow,” Donovan said.
True enough, and it meant the Thunder were playing uphill throughout the game.
Still, they found their flow and caught up more than once, only to tumble right back down the hill.
“When we play the right way,” Schroder said, “nobody can beat us.”
If only OKC could have done that when it needed to.
