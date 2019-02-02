OKC's Westbrook an All-Star for eighth time

OKLAHOMA CITY — For the eighth time and the fifth straight time, Oklahoma City point guard Russell Westbrook will be playing in the NBA’s All-Star Game.
Also, for the sixth straight season, Thunder center Steven Adams will not be.
Though many liked Adams’ chances to make his first All-Star team — Adams is averaging 15.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals, all career highs — the Thunder will nevertheless only be represented by Paul George, who had already been selected to start the game by the fans, media and players, and Westbrook, who was selected Thursday evening by the collective vote of the NBA’s coaches.
The All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina and will be played by teams chosen by two captains: Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the leading vote-getter from each conference.
Those captains will draft their teams together, playground style, choosing from eight other starters and the 14 reserves chosen Thursday.
Those teams will come together live at the “All-Star Draft Show,” airing at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 on TNT.
Westbrook is averaging a triple-double — 21.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists — as well as 2.29 steals, second in the league to George’s 2.33.
George is averaging 27.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. The points and rebounds are career highs. George averaged 4.1 assists in the 2012-13 season for Indiana.
After Westbrook, the six remaining Western Conference reserves chosen by the coaches are New Orleans’ Anthony Davis, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Portland’s Damian Lilliard, Golden State’s Klay Thompson, San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge and Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Townes.
Indiana’s Victor Oladipo, though out for the season and, therefore, will have to be replaced, was nonetheless among the seven selected reserves from the Eastern Conference. NBA commissioner Adam Silver will decide his replacement.
The other six are Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Detroit’s Blake Griffin and Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.