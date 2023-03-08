STRATFORD — The Oklahoma City Knights homeschool team tied the game with a run in the top of the sixth and pushed across two more runs in the top of the seventh to swipe a 6-4 decision from host Stratford Monday night.
The Bulldogs start their season off at 0-1 and were scheduled to host Dibble on Tuesday. Stratford will then take off until Sasakwa comes to town on March 18 at 3 p.m.
“We battled a tough bunch yesterday for our first game of the year,” said Stratford head coach Jason Fulks. “Our guys played real hard and battled the whole game. We have another tough one against Dibble if weather permits.”
The Bulldogs struck first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Walker Chandler led off the inning with a triple and Jase Fulks drew a one-out walk. Both players raced home on a two-RBI double by Canaan Weddle, who later advanced to third on a wild pitch but couldn’t score.
After the Knights surged ahead with three runs in the top of the inning, Stratford scored a single run in the bottom of the inning when Fulks raced home on an error that tied the game at 3-3.
Fulks and Weddle reached on back-to-back singles with one out in the bottom of the fourth. Braylinn King then drove home a run with a two-out base hit that put the Bulldogs ahead 4-3.
That set the stage for OKC’s late rally.
Fulks led a seven-hit Stratford offense, going 3-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored. Weddle finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Tyler Biggs got the start on the mound for Stratford. He struck out four, walked two and didn’t surrender an earned run in four innings. Josiah Stevens pitched the final three innings and absorbed the hard-luck loss. He struck out five and allowed just one earned run.
Two OKC Knight pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts and three walks. The Bulldogs were hurt by six errors.
———o———
In another score of interest around the area, Vanoss clipped Asher 8-5 in a nine-inning thriller.
Stonewall leaps
past Bullfrogs
STONEWALL — Angel Gutierrez hit a walk-off grand slam to finish off Stonewall’s 18-6 win over Mill Creek in a Monday night matchup at Gibson Field.
It was the season-opener for the Longhorns. Stonewall was scheduled to host Caney on Tuesday, weather permitting. Konawa travels to Stonewall at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Stonewall led just 7-6 after Mill Creek pushed across six runs in the top of the third inning.
But the Longhorns answered in a big way, exploding for 11 runs in the bottom of the inning, capped by the big blast from Gutierrez, his only hit of the game. He finished 1-for-2 with a walk, five RBIs and three runs scored.
Mika Matt led a 12-hit SHS offense from the top of the batting order, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Ryan Duffey and Laden Bailey both went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Kaden Romines also had two hits doubled, drove in one run and scored twice.
Gage Brady finished 1-for-2 with three RBIs for the home team.
Three Stonewall pitchers combined for a no-hitter. Caleb Gibson, Taegus Pogue and Tyler Larsh combined for three strikeouts, and eight walks and gave up five earned runs.
