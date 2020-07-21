ENID — The Oklahoma Drillers 18U team used strong pitcher performances by Korben Ford of Silo and Joe Whitley of Sperry and defeated the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians 2-0 in Sunday’s championship game of the 2020 AABC Connie Mack Oklahoma State Tournament in Enid.
After claiming the state title, the Drillers improved to 19-5 on the summer. They now head to Joplin, Missouri, to compete in the Connie Mack Classic in Joplin, Missouri — the tournament that will replace the Connie Mack World Series.
Conner Owens of Roff was named the state tournament’s Most Valuable Player. In the title game, he led the Drillers by going 2-for-3 and scoring both of his team’s runs.
In the top of the fourth, Owens led off with a single to center field, advanced to second on a groundout and later scored on an RBI hit by Tate Rupp of Stillwater that put the Drillers ahead 1-0.
Owens singled with one out in the top of the sixth frame, advanced all the way to third on a base knock by Tanner Graves of Roff. Owen then scored on a balk by Bartlesville pitcher Randsom Jones that gave the Drillers their 2-0 edge.
Ford struck out five, walked two and didn’t allow a hit in 3.1 innings of work. Whitley tossed the final 3.2 innings and also struck out five with two walks and scattered two hits.
Latta’s Rylan Reed also had a base hit for the Drillers, while Ty Humphers of Stonewall drew a walk.
