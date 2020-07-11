OK Drillers split pair in Enid Thursday

ENID — The Oklahoma Drillers 18U team drilled the Midwest National 17 team 10-0 before dropping a tough 2-1 decision to the Enid Majors Thursday at the 2020 AABC South Plains Regional Tournament held at Enid’s David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Drillers (14-4) had to wait until five Friday pool-play games and two early Saturday contests were played to determine their seed in the championship round, which was scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. today.
OK Drillers 18U 10, Midwest National 0
Garrett Stone of Newkirk stymied the Midwest team, allowing just one hit in six innings of work. He struck out four and walked none. The Nationals lone hit was a one-out double by Austin Luna in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Drillers collected eight total hits. Ike Shirey of Dale went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Connor Owens of Roff also had two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Tate Rupp of Stillwater finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Carson Hunt of Dale drove in a run and scored twice.
Enid Majors 2, OK Drillers 18U 1
Bryce Madron drove home the game-winning run with a walk-off, bases-loaded single in the bottom of the seventh.
Latta’s Rylan Reed beaned Blake Scott to lead off the seventh and was replaced by Korben Ford. After McCracken reached on an error, both runners advanced off a sacrifice bunt off the bat of W Fleece.
Ford then recorded a strikeout before Conner Gore walked to load the bases to set up Madron’s heroics.
Reed gave up a single run in the bottom of the first and then responded with five shutout frames. He struck out four, walked three and allowed just one earned run.
Jared Gray was the winning hurler for the Enid Majors. He struck out two with no walked and no earned runs in a complete-game gem.
The Drillers managed just three hits — all singles by Ike Shirey of Dale, Drew Blankenship of Ripley and Carson Hunt of Dale.
Bryce Madron had two Enid’s four hits.
