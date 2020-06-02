OK Drillers 18U win in Woodward

WOODWARD — The Oklahoma Drillers 18U team stayed a step ahead of the Oklahoma Travelers in an 11-8 victory Sunday in the championship game of the 2020 Traveler Shootout in Woodward.
The Drillers feature three local athletes — Ty Humphers of Stonewall, Patch Hamilton of Asher and Rylan Reed of Latta.
The game was knotted at 4-4 after two innings before the Drillers scored two runs in the bottom the third and two more in the fourth. The Travelers answered with three runs in the top of the fifth to trim the Drillers’ lead to 8-7. The Drillers then scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth and a single run in the sixth to keep the host team at bay.
Reed started the game on the mound for the Drillers. He pitched 1.1 innings and gave up four earned runs, struck out three and walked two. Reed finished 0-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored at the plate.
Hamilton drove in three runs during a 1-for-3 outing that included a pair of sacrifice flies.
The Drillers 18U are now 5-0 on the season.
The Drillers 16U squad — coached by Roff’s Ead Simon — kicked off its season Monday at the Oklahoma Shootout Tournament in Enid. That event runs through Thursday.
