OK Drillers 17U goes 2-1 in Seminole

SEMINOLE — The Ead Simon-led Oklahoma Drillers 17U team had to dodge rain showers but finished 2-1 at the Seminole State Showcase last weekend.
The Drillers opened play with an 11-1 setback to Sandlot All-American 17U Ramos before defeating Diamond Prospects 2021 17U 9-4 and beating Oklahoma-Hytche Diamond Prospects 17U 10-6.
The Drillers 17U squad will carry a 10-2 record into Lawton this weekend where they’ll face Dawgs 18 at 12:30 p.m. today in their tournament opener.
OK Drillers 17U 10, Hytche 17U 6
Hytche led 6-5 before the Drillers scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth and final inning to rally for the win Sunday evening.
After Connor Owens of Roff walked with the bases loaded to force in the first run of the fourth inning, Byng’s Seth Brecheen blasted a grand slam to give the Drillers the victory.
Dale’s Ike Shirey was the only multiple hitter for the Driller, finishing 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.
Zade Cisneros of Clinton belted a triple for the winners, while Hayden Branch of Cashion knocked a double.
Shirey earned the mound win in relief of Cisneros. He recorded the final two outs in the top of the fourth inning. Cisneros tossed 3.1 innings with four strikeouts, two walked and two earned runs.
The Drillers overcame five errors in the contest.
Tyler Fortin finished 3-for-4 to pace a six-hit Hytche attack.
OK Drillers 17U 9, Diamond Prospects 4
Simon’s club raced to a 9-0 lead and coasted to the four-inning win.
Tanner Graves of Roff led the Drillers with a 2-for-3 performance that included a two-run homer, four RBIs and two runs scored. Connor Owens of Roff clubbed two doubles in a 3-for-4 outing and added an RBI and scored twice.
Coby Simon of Roff had two hits and two runs scored for the winners, while Zade Cisneros of Clinton and Ike Shirey of Dale each hit doubles.
Cashion’s Hayden Branch was the winning pitcher. He struck out three, walked four and gave up four earned runs in 4.2 innings.
Sandlot 17U Ramos 11, OK Drillers 17U 1
The Sandlot squad scored nine runs in the first inning and never looked back. Ramos collected 10 hits in just three innings.
The Drillers were limited to five hits, all singles.
Brady Friesen of Kingfisher was tagged with the mound loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.