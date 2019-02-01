Oil can be key part of any bowler's game

Once again, the old myth “Lightning never strikes in the same place” has been proven wrong. As any weather forecaster will attest, nature, i.e., lightning, can and will strike whenever and wherever conditions are favorable, regardless of the old myth.
Such is true in the game of bowling. When Robbin George bowled the season-high game, he set the league and house record.
The conditions were favorable, and that challenge was met and matched on Monday night with Cliffton Conatser’s score of 278.
Conatser and George are now tied for the season high game among participants in the Monday Night and Tuesday Night Mixers. Conatser, who holds the season-high series title among both leagues, also increased his series score to 784 on Monday night.
Conatser has bowled a few 800 series in other leagues but looks forward to bowling that series on this league. Conatser said, as George did last week, he knew he couldn’t get that perfect game with a spare in the first frame; however, he concentrated on placing the ball on his mark and adjusting as needed when the oil pattern changed.
Both bowlers were asked why the oil [pattern] is so important. Many bowlers never consider the oil or lack thereof when enjoying a game of bowling. But bowling — like any competitive sport — has tricks of the game which allows the competitor an edge if he/she knows the tricks and can use them to his/her advantage. Oil is one such trick in bowling.
In an article by Matt Cannizzar on the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) home page, “Understanding Oil Pattern”:
“Just like bowling balls, all bowling lanes are not the same. Wear and tear, lane makeup and, most importantly, the oil pattern make each bowling lane unique,” Cannizzar writes. “Today, oil patterns affect the ball’s reaction as it goes down the lane. Oil is extremely important to the game. Originally, oil was put on the lane to protect the lane surface.”
Cannizzar stressed how important oil is.
“Without oil, your bowling ball would hit the lane, begin sparking, leave a burn mark and explode in the gutter,” he joked. “OK, it wouldn’t be that bad, but it would hook too much and make the game nearly unplayable.”
He said today’s bowlers need oil to minimize and/or maximize the bowler’s hook and maintain striking consistency. More information on oil and oil patterns can be found at www.bowl.com/Welcome/Welcome_Home/Understanding_oil_patterns/.
Due to post bowling, not all rankings were complete last week. Please note the new rankings below, which do include the post-bowling score. And as you can see, many times when three or more teams are within a few games of each other, each of those teams are directly impacted by the wins and/or losses of those who are post bowling.
No-Tap Tournament
March 17
Ada American Legion Post 72 is hosting a No-Tap Doubles Tournament Sunday, March 17, at the Lazer Zone Family Fun Center. Registration starts at 12:30 p.m. and bowling begins at 2 p.m. Registration fee is $25 per person, and each two-member team will share a pitcher of soda and a single-topping large pizza. Trophies for first and second place will be presented. Proceeds from this tournament help the Ada American Legion Post 72 aid local veterans and their families.
Don’t forget to kiss the blarney stone, wear your lucky clover and dress in green to increase your chances of winning.
Contact Commander James Kercheval at the post or Robbin George at the Lazer Zone Proshop for more information.
Photo of the Week
Our picture of the week comes from Robbin George. He snapped this picture of Billy Jack Stewart walking back from what he thought was a perfect pocket hit. This is the dreaded 5-7-10 split, often called “The Lily.” Depending on what part of the country you’re from, it is also know as the “Sour Apple,” as James Ross, Stewart’s teammate, shared. And from the look on Stewart’s face, “Sour Apple” fits.
———o———
LEAGUE STANDINGS
MONDAY NIGHT MIXERS
(Week 22 of 36)
1. B&S Construction 58
2. Rob’s ProShop 56
3. NAPA 55
4. Digits and Then Some 54
5. Misfits 48
6. Spare Me 43
7. Native Strikers 39
8. Split Personalities 37
9. Crazy Splitz 37
10. Bowling Stones 36
11. Three Chicks and a Dude 31
12. Ghost 2
Top Scores
Scratch game team: B&S Construction – 757, Rob’s ProShop — 738, Spare Me — 729.
Scratch series team: B&S Construction — 2133, Rob’s ProShop — 2128, Spare Me — 2019.
Men’s scratch game: Cliffton Conatser — 278, Robbin George – 247, Ken Hoyle — 245.
Men’s scratch series: Cliffton Conatser — 784, Robbin George – 642, Ken Hoyle — 634.
Women’s scratch game: Janet Lowery — 214, Lisa John – 191, Charlotte Toder — 165.
Women’s scratch series: Janet Lowery – 544, Lisa John – 476, Tonja George — 394.
TUESDAY NIGHT MIXERS
(Week 22 of 36)
1 Ben’s TV 65.5
2 B&S Construction 61.5
3 Rob’s Pro Shop 48.5
4 Bronson’s Body Shop 46.5
5 Maddox 46
6 Tatum Trucking 35
7 Kodiak Custom 34
8 Cole’s Upholstery 34
9 A-Team 30
10 Ghost 5.5
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Ben’s TV – 728, Bronson’s Body Shop – 723, B&S Construction – 697.
Scratch series team: Ben’s TV – 2069, Bronson’s Body Shop – 2041, B&S Construction – 2041.
Men’s scratch game: Bryan Beauchamp – 244, Kyle Allen – 223, Albert Hurley – 222.
Men’s scratch series: Bryan Beauchamp – 606, Kyle Allen – 571, Randy Goodman – 558.
Women’s scratch game: Teeoti Jimenez – 184, Rebecca Williams – 160, Skye Buck – 157.
Women’s scratch series: Teeoti Jimenez — 475, Skye Buck — 450, Rebecca Williams – 435.
