BYNG — Byng senior Collin O’Grady has signed a letter of intent to play college baseball at Oklahoma Wesleyan in Bartlesville.
O’Grady had a stellar senior season for the Pirates. He hit .386 with eight home runs, 63 RBIs and 92 runs scored. He walked 53 times, was hit by a pitch seven times and also cracked 26 doubles and six triples.
“I was really excited when Collin had called me about Wesleyan. Collin is a good, hard-working kid and deserves an opportunity to play at the next level,” said Byng baseball coach Chad Colbert.
During his prep career at Byng, O’Grady was a part of three state tournament teams, a state championship squad and was consistently in the lineup for three years.
“Collin has done nothing but add to the success of the Byng baseball program. He was a great leader for our team,” Colbert said.
