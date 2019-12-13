OCU's Taylor named SAC Player of Week

OKLAHOMA CITY – Payton Taylor of Oklahoma City University picked up Sooner Athletic Conference women’s basketball player of the week for Dec. 2-8.
Taylor notched her second double-double of the season as Oklahoma City knocked off Wiley (Texas) 65-52 on Wednesday at the Alumni Gymnasium in Marshall, Texas.
Taylor, a junior from Ada High School, produced 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Taylor had season highs with her assist total and three 3-pointers. She shot 5-for-10 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range to help keep the Stars stay undefeated on the season. OCU, ranked No. 2 in NAIA Division I, improved to 9-0.
This season, Taylor has averaged 8.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 50% from the field and 61.5% from beyond the 3-point arc. Taylor has posted 15.5 points and 11.0 rebounds a game over her past two contests. She rates third in the NAIA with a 3.25-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.
