OCA decides to cancel 2020 All-State games

The Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State games and summer coaches clinic became the latest sports casualty of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The OCA voted to cancel the 2020 All-State activities for the first time in the organization’s history during a Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday.
“It’s a tough decision,” OCA executive director Milt Bassett said. “… we cannot take a chance of having one kid or one coach getting sick just because we wanted to have the All-State game.”
Bassett said the OCA will still purchase rings for this year’s All-State honorees and the organization is considering producing a commemorative program.
The All-State games, originally scheduled for July 25-31, and the coaches clinic were expected to send thousands of coaches and players from across the state to the Tulsa area. The OCA decided the huge crowds the events draw were too much of a risk.
“It’s not worth the gamble, fearing for someone’s life or illness, so we had to do it,” Bassett said.
The first All-State game was football in 1938, and the event has only grown since. It will return to Tulsa on July 24-30 next year. Bassett said the OCA also signed an agreement to have its 2022 clinic in Tulsa, as well.
Norman Transcript Sports Writer Joe Buettner contributed to this report.
