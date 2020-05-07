OCA could be forced to cancel 2020 All-State games

The 2020 Oklahoma Coaches Association’s summer clinic and All-State games are in jeopardy due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The huge high school sports week-long event is expected once again to bring thousands of visitors to Tulsa and the surrounding areas, but uncertainty about the pandemic and the availability of athletic venues is a growing concern each passing day to OCA officials.
“We’re trying to hold off for as long as we can to see if something happens — like we suddenly have a vaccine and everybody can go back to work and we can all come together,” OCA executive director Milt Bassett told The Tulsa World. “But it’s not looking good.”
The OCA recently released its All-State basketball teams and those included several local athletes. This year’s All-State games are currently scheduled for July 27-Aug. 1.
Formed in 1934, the OCA held its first convention in Oklahoma City the following year. This would be its 86th year overall and 12th consecutive in Tulsa.
The convention typically draws 4,500 to 5,000 coaches and their families to the Tulsa area.
The result is an estimated annual boost of more than $1 million to the local economy.
Bassett said Oral Roberts University won’t be available to house the roughly 300 athletes chosen to participate in All-State games in football, basketball, volleyball, wrestling, swimming, golf and tennis, as the school has in the past.
ORU has canceled all summer camps and the campus is expected to remain locked down throughout the summer, except for a few restricted classroom areas.
The OCA has no other suitable place to house the athletes. But even if ORU were available, Bassett said, he isn’t sure it would lessen the OCA’s heightened caution over coronavirus.
“If one (athlete) was carrying the virus and all the kids were together (in the ORU dorms), there’s no telling how many could get sick over a period of time,” Bassett said. “We’re not gonna do anything to jeopardize our kids and coaches.”
He said the OCA probably has until June 1 to make a final decision. Barring a drastic change in the situation, he expects the board of directors to vote to cancel during a 10 a.m., May 20 meeting in Oklahoma City.
Bassett said the OCA will purchase All-State rings at a cost of about $30,000 and plans to print All-State programs so athletes and their families will have a keepsake of the games, even if they aren’t played.
