The Oklahoma Coaches Association recently announced the 2023 All-State golf honorees.
The girls and boys All-State tournament is set to start at 8:30 a.m. on July 24 at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Catoosa.
Andy Tuttle of Sapulpa will coach the East side, and Sean Hushbeck of Comanche is the West coach.
Here are the 2023 All-State golf teams:
BOYS
East: Tripp Schuessler, Stillwater; Tanner John, Bartlesville; Nikos Revelir, Tulsa Bishop Kelley; Evan Weaver, Pryor; Kolby Legg, Cushing; Tyler Westbrock, Tulsa Cascia Hall; Carter Stewart, Checotah; Daniel Littlefield, Perkins-Tryon; Cooper Hardison, Caney; Max Coulter, Owasso Rejoice Christian; Fisher Reed, Davenport; Cale Vanbrunt, Jenks.
West: Wyatt King, Edmond Memorial; C.J. Phillips, Edmond Santa Fe; Baylor Bostick, Duncan; Caden Stevens, Duncan; Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma Christian School; Bryant Polhill, Oklahoma Christian School; Christian Johnson, Christian Heritage; Carter Nutt, Christian Heritage; Crue Garrett, Velma-Alma; Jordan Riddle, Turpin; Nathan Womack, Elk City; Tristun Burnham; Kingfisher.
GIRLS
East: Lily Stanton, Jenks; Emma Fields, Bixby; Elle Stanger, Tulsa Bishop Kelley; Scarlet Sturch, Durant; Victoria Wiedel, Hilldale; Addesen Glass, Hilldale; Kloee Nichols, Bethel; Skylar Morris, Henryetta; Cadence Merchant, Tishomingo; Tatum Barrett, Oktaha; Josie Clevenger, Broken Arrow; Riley Samrow, Durant.
West: Jaiden Gregston, Duncan; Kamryn Zuniga, Carl Albert; Rachel Carruth, Weatherford; Brett Barnett, Elk City; Jaeya Mathis, Westmoore; Mimi Hoang, Westmoore; Averyl Bell, Pauls Valley; Holly Best, Christian Heritage; Hope Hill, Turner; Ella Bouse, Mooreland; Haley Whittern, Piedmont; Rylan Ashley, Carl Albert.
