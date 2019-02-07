OC rallies past East Central in seventh

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Christian wasn’t at its best on Tuesday, but when the Lady Eagles absolutely had to buckle down and come through, they did.
Kaylie Upton’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly capped a three-run bottom-of-the-seventh rally for OC as the Lady Eagles edged East Central 8-7 in their 2019 home opener, which turned into a three-hour marathon on a cold, foggy night at Tom Heath Field.
Bridget White went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for OC, which is 5-0 for the first time since 2015. Kayla Eichler came off the bench to go 2-for-3, score twice and drive in a run and freshman Sierra Schultz drove home two runs. OC did use its outs well, scoring four runs on sacrifice flies.
“It’s nice to not be at your best and go ahead and get a win,” new OC softball coach Shanon Hays said after his home debut. “If you can have a good year, those (wins) help you at the end (of the season).”
OC scored twice in the first inning and led until East Central (0-1) took a 7-5 lead with three runs in the top of the seventh.
The Tigers put their first five batters on base in the inning against OC reliever Lindsey Stoeckel (1-0), with four singles and a hit-by-pitch. ECU seemed to have the momentum, needing only three outs to post what would have been its second win at OC in as many seasons.
But Stoeckel began the bottom of the seventh with a single to center field and took second base on a passed ball. Daelyn Denny followed with an infield single and Stoeckel scored on a groundout by Schultz, pulling OC within 7-6.
Eichler delivered a looping single to left field that brought home Denny to tie the game, and when left fielder Bridget Gleason misplayed it, Eichler advanced to second base. Freshman pinch-hitter Sydney Smith hit a hard ball back to ECU pitcher Demi Danell (0-1), who stopped the ball but couldn’t locate it to throw to first. Eichler went to third on the infield single.
Brie Dunckel walked to load the bases before Upton – named earlier Tuesday as the Heartland Conference’s hitter of the week – hit a fly ball to deep center field that allowed Eichler to score easily.
OC won despite allowing 12 hits, including five to the bottom two batters in the ECU lineup, Bridget Gleason and Mariah Ewy. On the positive side, OC pitchers Madison Hagood, Kali Crandall and Stoeckel combined to strike out seven batters and walk only two.
“What was really neat was Kayla Eichler had two big hits, including one to tie the game in a key situation,” Hays said. “It was neat to see her come back and have some good at-bats. We had some production from one through nine – everybody did something well – and hopefully we’ll pitch it better.”
Gleason finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored for the Tigers and Jacey Henry had three hits, a run scored and an RBI form the top of the ECU batting lineup.
Tarah Hilton added two hits, a double and two RBIs, while Ewy went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, an RBI and a triple.
Henry walked four, struck out one and allowed four earned runs as the starting pitcher for ECU. Demi Danell was tagged with the loss in relief.
The Tigers compete in the Edmond Festival Sunday and Monday. ECU meets Northeastern at 3 p.m. Sunday and Rogers State at 5 p.m. Monday at Tom Heath Field.
ECU will then battle Washburn at OC at 11 a.m. Monday and host Central Oklahoma at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.