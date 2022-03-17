OBU uses two home runs to rally past East Central

SHAWNEE — Rachelle Mengwasser blasted a 1-2 pitch over the center-field wall with one out in the top of the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie and put East Central on top of Oklahoma Baptist 1-0 during their Great American Conference matchup Sunday at Bison Softball Park in Shawnee.
However, OBU came up with two home runs of their own to rally past the Tigers 3-1.
East Central dropped to 7-15 overall and 5-6 in GAC play, while the Bison improved to 16-9 and 6-4.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Adi Reese tied the game at 1-1 with her leadoff home run to left field.
Then, in the bottom of the sixth, Ford led off with a base hit, went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Reese. Jocee Sparks then delivered a clutch two-out, two-run homer to put the home team ahead 3-1.
Mengwasser, a junior from Deer Creek High School in Edmond, led off ECU’s half of the seventh inning with a base hit before OBU pitcher Kayleigh Jones recorded three straight outs to cap a solid complete-game performance. She struck out 10, didn’t walk a batter and scattered six ECU hits in her ninth win of the spring.
ECU hurler Taia Harris (2-4) was the hard-luck loser. She struck out six, walked two and allowed three earned runs and only three total hits in six innings.
Mengwasser, Megan Lesko and Adrianna Swann all had two hits apiece to pace ECU at the plate.
The Tigers travel to Southern Arkansas for a GAC series Friday and Saturday. The two teams will play a single game at 5 p.m. Friday and will begin a doubleheader at noon on Saturday.
