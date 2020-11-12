OBU to eliminate seven sports programs

SHAWNEE — Oklahoma Baptist University will discontinue seven of its sports programs according to a letter entitled “An Open Letter to the OBU Community” published Monday on the OBU Athletics web site.
“It is with great regret that we must announce the discontinuation of seven of our varsity athletics programs at the conclusion of the 2020-21 academic year. The programs impacted include men’s golf, men’s soccer, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s tennis, and women’s lacrosse,” the letter, signed by OBU President Dr. Heath A. Thomas and Director of Athletics Robert Davenport, read.
Those teams will have the opportunity to compete in their upcoming NCAA championship seasons, should the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 permit, before they are discontinued at the varsity level.
The letter stated the decision was made after the pandemic forced the school to have a “thorough examination of OBU’s long-term financial health.”
“In order to address the long-term financial stability of the university, the Board of Trustees, at its Nov. 6 meeting, approved reductions impacting every area of campus. In line with the university’s overall budget proposal, the OBU Athletics Department has been asked to reduce its annual operating budget by approximately $3 million,” the announcement said.
“While these reductions are painful, we believe they are nonetheless necessary to the long-term financial health of the university in general, and the athletics department in particular. Maintaining a sustainable number of varsity teams will increase the viability and strength of our remaining programs and allow OBU to redouble its commitment to all-around excellence in intercollegiate athletics,” the letter said.
East Central University made similar cuts to its athletic programs in 2016 — suspended the men’s and women’s tennis programs, the men’s and women’s golf programs and reduced funding and scholarships across the remaining 11 sports.
