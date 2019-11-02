OBU shuts out Tigers for season sweep

The Oklahoma Baptist women’s soccer shut out East Central 6-0 in a Thursday afternoon contest at Tiger Field.
The victory completes a regular-season sweep of ECU by the Bison. OBU previously beat the Tigers earlier this month, 2-0, in Shawnee. The Bison improved to 9-6-1 overall and 7-3 in Great American Conference play, while East Central dropped to 4-11 and 2-7.
Ruth King, Hannah White and Abigail Parker all came out with strong performances, putting in two goals apiece. King now has eight goals on the season, setting her as the overall team leader.
Both of White’s goals came in the first half, as she opened up the scoring for the Bison.
Both of Parker’s goals came in the second half to extend the Bison’s lead. The pair of scores brings Parker’s overall goal total to three on the season.
Emily Griffith also had a solid outing in goal, facing 12 shots and allowing no goals.
ECU junior Courtney Tracy led the Tigers with two shots on goal and two shots. Junior Mollie Nance played all 90 minutes as goalkeeper and recorded six saves.
East Central returns to action at 3:30 p.m. today at Southern Nazarene University.
