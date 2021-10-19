The East Central University football team simply couldn’t slow down quarterback Preston Haire and the Oklahoma Baptist University vaunted air attack.
Haire threw for 329 yards and six touchdowns in the Bisons’ 47-20 victory over the Tigers Saturday evening inside Koi Ishto Stadium.
Oklahoma Baptist improved to 4-3 on the year and the loss dropped the Tigers to an identical 4-3 mark.
There is a four-way tie at the top of the Great American Conference standings. Harding, Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist and Southeastern all have 6-1 records, while Arkansas-Monticello joins ECU and OBU in a three-way tie for fifth at 4-3.
The East Central offense performed well on its first two possessions.
The Tigers marched 92 yards from their own 6 yard-line to the OBU 2 on the opening drive of the game but failed to score on four tries from near the goal line. The big play of the drive was a 54-yard run by tailback Miles Davis.
The Tigers then forced OBU to punt from its own end zone and after a 13-yard return from La’Quan Wells, ECU set up at the Bisons’ 33-yard line.
Davis capped the short scoring drive with a 6-yard touchdown run and a Garrett Clark PAT kick gave the host a 7-0 lead at the 7:57 mark of the opening period.
Haire threw his first touchdown pass — a 45-yarder to Josh Cornell — at the 5:27 mark but the PAT kick failed, leaving ECU on top 7-6.
ECU answered with a 40-yard field goal from Clark to extend its lead to 10-6 at the 2:53 mark of the opening quarter.
That’s when OBU began to take off. The Bisons outscored East Central 34-3 over the middle two periods to build an insurmountable 40-13 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
ECU’s final score came after a 36-yard kickoff return by Greg Howell. The Tigers started at their own 41 yard-line and needed just five plays to cover 59 yards. Davis had a 36-yard romp in the drive and Nemier Herod added a 16-yard run to get ECU close. Quarterback Kenny Hrncir scored on a 3-yard keeper.
The Bisons piled up 574 yards of total offense against a usually stingy Tiger defense.
Both teams rushed the ball well. OBU finished with 221 yards on the ground, led by Tyler Stuever who rushed for 128 yards on 25 carries.
Davis ended up with 163 yards on 19 attempts for the home team.
Hrncir never got in a rhythm for ECU, completing just 10-of-23 passes for 107 yards and zero touchdowns. He was also sacked four times.
Ada High product Jackson McFarlane had a solid outing for the Tigers. He led the ECU receiving corps with three catches for 33 yards and also recovered a fumble on a muffed punt.
Cornell finished with five catches for 105 yards and a school-record four touchdowns for OBU.
RJ Williams and Cody Alexander both had eight tackles apiece to lead the Tiger defense. Martinez Hill notched his second interception of the season (and returned it 31 yards).
The Tigers travel to Weatherford Saturday to battle Southwestern. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Flex-Chem Field.
Note: East Central standout tailback Ontario “Mookie” Douglas is currently in a walking boot and missed his third consecutive game.
