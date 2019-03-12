BARTLESVILLE – Oklahoma Baptist extended its most successful season at the NCAA Division II level by at least one day as the Bisons knocked out East Central with a 73-66 win Friday night in the fourth Great American Conference Men’s Basketball Championship quarterfinal contest from Bruin Fieldhouse.
The Bison (16-13) drilled eight 3-pointers in the first half as they established a double-digit lead early in the contest. Brantly Thompson made three 3-pointers in the opening stanza. Julian Daughtry added a pair of 3-pointers.
East Central (16-12) answered by scoring 12 of the final 17 points in the half to trail by only nine, 37-28.
After Oklahoma Baptist initially rebuilt a double-figure lead, East Central scored 10 unanswered points to pull to within three points at 46-43. Over the next eight minutes, the Bison advantage vacillated between two and seven points.
All-GAC First Team selection Camron Talley converted a driving layup for East Central with 3:56 remaining to cut the Bison lead to 62-60.
Talley failed to complete the 3-point play, and the Bisons responded by scoring the next nine points. Thompson made his fifth 3-pointer of the game, GAC Newcomer of the Year Antonio Wade made two layups and Thompson finished off the run with two free throws.
Thompson finished with a game-high 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting. He was 5-for-8 on 3-point tries. Wade added 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Mohammed Abubakar pulled down 13 rebounds.
The Bisons outrebounded the Tigers, 41-34.
Harrison Stoddart added 11 points. In their three meetings with the Tigers, all wins, he went 11-for-16 from the 3-point arc.
Talley led the Tigers with 19 points. He went 5-for-10 from the 3-point arc. He finished the season with 97 3-pointers, the second-best total in the league.
Tylor Arnold scored 15 points for ECU, and Da’Rion King added 14.
