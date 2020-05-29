Now playing: 2017 men's basketball vs. 1993 football

We’re down to the championship matchup in the bracket to determine East Central University’s most memorable athletic team.
Advancing to the finals were the 2016-17 men’s basketball team and the 1993 football team.
Watch the @ECUTigers Twitter and East Central University Athletics Facebook pages or on www.ecutigers.com for stories about the teams and why they are memorable in ECU history. Fans can vote on Twitter or Facebook for two days each round to determine a winner.
The overall winner will be announced next week.
2017 Men’s Basketball
The 2016-17 men’s basketball team also claimed the GAC regular season and tournament championships. It marked the second-straight GAC regular-season title and the team’s first GAC tournament championship, in just the fourth season under head coach Ja Havens.
The Tigers also hit another first for the program, as they became the first men’s basketball team to advance to the NCAA Division II Central Region tournament, where they first defeated Minnesota State-Moorehead (115-106 OT) before falling to Southwest Minnesota State (74-70).
1993 Football
The 1993 Tiger football team is the lone team in ECU history to claim a national championship, while claiming the trophy at Tiger Field.
The team is one of the most dominate teams in school history on both sides of the ball, holding over 40 team top-10 records, 21 individual career top-10’s and 13 individual single season top-10 spots.
After finishing as Oklahoma Intercollegiate Conference champions in 1992, the Tigers went 10-3 overall and 3-2 in the OIC for the year, before earning a trip to the NAIA playoffs.
