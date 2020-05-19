Now playing: 2016 cross country vs. 2017 men's basketball

The second round of the vote to determine East Central University’s most memorable athletic team is coming to a close.
The final matchup of this round pits the 2016 men’s and women’s cross country teams vs. the 2017 men’s basketball team.
Watch the @ECUTigers Twitter and East Central University Athletics Facebook pages or on www.ecutigers.com for stories about the teams and why they are memorable in ECU history. Fans can vote on Twitter or Facebook for two days each round to determine a winner.
The winners of each round will be revealed after all voting in the round is completed and we will continue to vote until we get an overall winner.
2016 Cross Country
The 2016 men’s and women’s cross country teams both claimed Great American Conference championships.
The women’s team produced a dominating performance, defeating Harding by 20 points.
Kevin Matthews sprinted the final 30 yards in the men’s race to edge a Southern Arkansas runner and claim GAC Runner of the Year honors.
Head coach Steve Sawyer added two more GAC Coach of the Year awards to his collection in 2016.
2017 Men’s Basketball
The 2016-17 men’s basketball team claimed the GAC regular season and tournament championships. It was the second straight GAC regular-season title for the Tigers and the team’s first GAC tournament championship, in just the fourth season under head coach Ja Havens.
The Tigers also hit another first for the program, as they became the first men’s basketball team to advance to the NCAA Division II Central Region tournament.
The Tigers finished the season with a 25-8 overall mark and a 17-5 GAC record.
Voting will begin today and run through 10 p.m. Wednesday.
