Now playing: 2016-17 men's basketball vs. 2008 volleyball

We’re down to the Final Four in the bracket to determine East Central University’s most memorable athletic team.
The second semifinal matchup features the 2016-17 men’s basketball team and the 2008 volleyball team.
Watch the @ECUTigers Twitter and East Central University Athletics Facebook pages or on www.ecutigers.com for stories about the teams and why they are memorable in ECU history. Fans can vote on Twitter or Facebook for two days each round to determine a winner.
The winners of each round will be revealed after all voting in the round is completed and we will continue to vote until we get an overall winner.
2017 Men’s Basketball
The 2016-17 men’s basketball team also claimed the GAC regular season and tournament championships. It marked the second-straight GAC regular-season title and the team’s first GAC tournament championship, in just the fourth season under head coach Ja Havens.
The Tigers also hit another first for the program, as they became the first men’s basketball team to advance to the NCAA Division II Central Region tournament, where they first defeated Minnesota State-Moorehead (115-106 OT) before falling to Southwest Minnesota State (74-70).
2008 Volleyball
2008 saw the Kerr Activities Center get a little busier, with the start of the ECU volleyball program, under head coach Dave Thorn.
The Tigers finished 12-22 overall and 4-9 in the LSC, which according to the Pesagui, was a case of a first-year program over-achieving. Members of the 2008 team currently hold 34 ECU Top 10 records, with at least one student-athlete ranked in the Top 10 in all 13 career categories.
Voting starts Tuesday morning and runs through 10 p.m.Wednesday.
The final pairing will be announced Friday.
