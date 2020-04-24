Now playing: 2015 softball vs. 2004 baseball

We're on to the next first-round matchup in the bracket to determine East Central University's most memorable sports team.
For the next two weeks, the opening round of voting will continue, with the 1993 NAIA National Champions earning a bye into the second round, as the only team in Tiger history to claim a national championship.
Watch the @ECUTigers Twitter and East Central University Athletics Facebook pages or on www.ecutigers.com for a story each day about the teams and why they are memorable in ECU history. Fans can vote on Twitter, Facebook or www.ecutigers.com for two days to push a team to the next round.
The winners of each round will be revealed after all voting in the round is completed, and we will continue to vote until we get an overall winner.
Now on to the third set of teams, the 2004 baseball team will square off against the 2015 softball team..
2004 baseball
The 2004 baseball team earned its NCAA first conference championship, taking the Lone Star Conference North Division championship. The Tigers finished the season with a 30-19 overall mark and a 15-6 record in the LSC North Division.
ECU had a strong regular season, with Brandon Hurst being named LSC Player of the Year, Corey Hall named LSC Pitcher of the Year, head coach Ron Hill named Coach of the Year, six All-LSC First Team selections, two All-LSC Second Team picks and one honorable mention.
The Tigers were also strong in the classroom, with three players named to the LSC All-Academic North team.
2015 softball
The 2015 softball team had a historic season by earning the team’s first Great American Conference Tournament Championship and the first trip to the NCAA Division II Central-Regional Tournament. The Tigers not only made the NCAA Regional but also advanced all the way to the NCAA Division II Central-Regional championship game.
Several student-athletes also saw several honors along the way. Taylor Davis and Autumn Suydam led the group with national recognition. Davis was named to the NFCA All-America Second Team, Daktronics Division II CCA All-America Third Team, NFAC and Daktronics All-Central Region First Team honors and the All-GAC First Team.
Suydam became the second CoSIDA Academic All-America honor for the program, making the second team. She was also an NFCA All-Central Region First Team selection and an All-GAC honorable mention.
A total of seven players earned All-GAC honors, with three first-team, one second and three honorable mention picks.
Voting on this matchup will run through 10 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.