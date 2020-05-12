We're on to round two in the bracket to determine East Central University's most memorable sports team.
The second round of voting continues with the 2012 men's and women's cross country teams squaring off with the 2015 softball team.
Watch the @ECUTigers Twitter and East Central University Athletics Facebook pages or on www.ecutigers.com for stories about the teams and why they are memorable in ECU history. Fans can vote on Twitter or Facebook for two days each round to determine a winner.
The winners of each round will be revealed after all voting in the round is completed and we will continue to vote until we get an overall winner.
2012 CROSS COUNTRY
The 2012 men’s and women’s cross country teams made history in Ada, claiming both Great American Conference championships, in just the second year of the league.
The men’s teams picked up its second-straight championship, while the women’s team claimed its first title after finishing second in 2011.
2015 SOFTBALL
The 2015 softball team had an historic season by earning the team’s first Great American Conference Tournament Championship and the first trip to the NCAA Division II Central-Regional Tournament. The Tigers not only made the NCAA Regional, nut also advanced all the way to the NCAA Division II Central-Regional championship game.
A total of seven players earned All-GAC honors off that squad, with three first team, one second and three honorable mention picks.
Voting begins today and runs through 10 p.m. Wednesday.
