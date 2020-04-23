Now playing: 2012 cross-country vs. 1996 women's hoops

We’re on to the next first-round matchup in the bracket to determine East Central University’s most memorable sports team.
For the next two weeks, the opening round of voting will continue, with the 1993 NAIA national champions earning a bye into the second round as the only team in Tiger history to claim a national championship.
Watch the @ECUTigers Twitter and East Central University Athletics Facebook pages or on www.ecutigers.com for a story each day about the teams and why they are memorable in ECU history. Fans can vote on Twitter, Facebook or www.ecutigers.com for two days to push a team to the next round.
The winners of each round will be revealed after all voting in the round is completed, and we will continue to vote until we get an overall winner.
Now on to the second set of teams, the 2012 men’s and women’s cross-country teams against the 1995-96 women’s basketball team.
2012 cross-country
The 2012 men’s and women’s cross-country teams made history in Ada, claiming both Great American Conference championships, in just the second year of the league.
The men’s team picked up its second straight championship, while the women’s team claimed its first title after finishing second in 2011.
The Tiger men saw four runners earn a spot on the All-GAC First Team: Cale Eidson (2nd), Arturo Nava (3rd), Austin Christian (4th) and Jonathan Ogan (10th). The women had four runners on the All-GAC First Team and two more on the All-GAC Second Team: Samantha Bartlett (2nd), ReGina Germaine (3rd), Aundrea McKinney (5th), Colleta Maiyo (8th), Katie Bruner (2nd Team) and Minhuyen Nguyen (2nd Team).
The season also saw head coach Steve Sawyer named coach of the year on both sides and propelled the team to the NCAA DII Regionals, with the men finishing 11th and the women 16th.
1996 women’s basketball
The second team is the 1995-96 women’s basketball team, which the ECU Pesagui called “one of the most memorable seasons in school history.”
The Tigers finished the season with a 30-5 overall mark, the best in team history, and saw the team make its first trip to the NAIA National Tournament. The Tigers, who had just eight players on the roster, were led by a duo that remains all over the ECU record books: Rebecca Cotton and Gina Farmer.
Cotton finished her two-year career with the Tigers after the season as, at the time, the all-time leading scorer with 1,348 points. Farmer spent one more season at ECU and ended up taking over the scoring lead with 1,631 points in two seasons. The pair also account for 21 other ECU top-10 records.
The success of the 1995-96 team did not stop at the end of year, as the next three seasons saw the Tigers finish with 19-9, 20-11 and 20-8 records. The success was also crucial as ECU made the switch from the NAIA to the NCAA starting in 1997.
Voting for this matchup will run through 10 p.m. tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.