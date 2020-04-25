Now playing: 2011 soccer vs. 2017 men's hoops

We’re on to the next first-round matchup in the bracket to determine East Central University’s most memorable sports team.
Over the next week and a half, the opening round of voting will continue, with the 1993 NAIA National Champions earning a bye into the second round as the only team in Tiger history to claim a national championship.
Watch the @ECUTigers Twitter and East Central University Athletics Facebook pages or www.ecutigers.com for a story each day about the teams and why they are memorable in ECU history. Fans can vote on Twitter, Facebook or the ECU Athletic website (www.ecutigers.com) for two days to push a team to the next round.
The winners of each round will be revealed after all voting in the round is completed, and we will continue to vote until we get an overall winner.
Now we head to the other side of the bracket to start the vote between the final four groups of teams. This matchup pits the 2011 soccer team against the 2016-17 men’s basketball team.
2011 soccer
The 2011 soccer team made the most out of switching to the Great American Conference from the Lone Star Conference, claiming the first regular-season and tournament championships. The Tigers also became the first team from ECU to claim a conference championship in Ada, as they hosted the 2011 GAC Tournament.
ECU finished the year with a 12-6-1 overall record and a 5-1 mark in the league. The Tigers started the GAC Tournament by dominating Harding, 6-0. The finals were a much closer affair, with the teams knotted at 0-0 after two overtimes. ECU’s Laura McNab, Rachel Hudgins and Carla Rodriguez won the game for the Tigers on penalty kicks.
The tournament victory landed five ECU players on the first GAC All-Tournament team, with Whitney Watts named the MVP. She was joined on the team by Laura McNab, Katie Glutz, Margaret Glutz and Adrianna Phininzy.
The postseason awards also saw Margaret Glutz become the first ECU soccer player to earn all-region honors, as she was selected to the NSCAA regional team.
That may have ended the honors for the season, but the Tigers had left the 2011 GAC regular-season banquet with 12 awards. The honors were topped by Watts earning GAC Player of the Year honors, Margaret Glutz claiming the Freshman of the Year award and head coach Riley Bailey being named the GAC Coach of the Year.
ECU also saw Watts, McNab and Margaret Glutz earn All-GAC First Team honors. Ashley Bradford, Katie Glutz, Samantha Rice, Rodriguez and Phininzy picked up second team honors, and Jessica Syswerda added an honorable mention award.
The 2011 team did not just make an impact in the season but on the ECU soccer program as a whole. A total of 14 student-athletes account for over 50 career top-10 records.
2017 men’s basketball
The 2016-17 men’s basketball team also claimed the GAC regular-season and tournament championships. It marked the second straight GAC regular-season title and the team’s first GAC tournament championship, in just the fourth season under head coach Ja Havens.
The Tigers also hit another first for the program, as they became the first men’s basketball team to advance to the NCAA Division II Central Region tournament, where they first defeated Minnesota State-Moorehead (115-106 OT) before falling to Southwest Minnesota State (74-70).
The Tigers finished the season with a 25-8 overall mark and a 17-5 GAC record and was just the third team from the league to advance to the NCAA tournament and earn a victory. But the memorable moments did not stop there, as the awards started to roll in.
Braxton Reeves was the recipient of most of those honors, including several that were firsts for the program and even in the league. Reeves was the first GAC player to be selected to the All-GAC First Team and named the Player of the Year in a unanimous vote. He also added firsts for ECU in being named to the NABC All-District First Team and to the NABC All-Star West Team.
Reeves also added Basketball Times’ All-America Second Team honors and D2 CCA All-America honorable mention awards, after finishing his career ranked No. 1 (at the time) on the GAC and ECU career scoring lists with 1,722 points.
Reeves was not the only player on the team to be recognized, as Ishmael Donzo was an All-GAC honorable selection. The duo, along with six other players on the team, account for over 40 ECU career top-10 records.
Voting starts Monday and through 10 p.m. Tuesday for this matchup.
