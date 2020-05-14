Now playing: 2008 volleyball vs. 2016 cross country

We’re on to round two in the bracket to determine East Central University’s most memorable sports team.
The second round of voting continues with the 2008 volleyball team and the 2016 men’s and women’s cross country teams.
Watch the @ECUTigers Twitter and East Central University Athletics Facebook pages or on www.ecutigers.com for stories about the teams and why they are memorable in ECU history. Fans can vote on Twitter or Facebook for two days each round to determine a winner.
The winners of each round will be revealed after all voting in the round is completed and we will continue to vote until we get an overall winner.
2008 VOLLEYBALL
2008 saw the Kerr Activities Center get a little busier, with the start of the ECU volleyball program, under head coach Dave Thorn.
The Tigers finished 12-22 overall and 4-9 in the LSC, which according to the Pesagi, was a case of a first-year program over-achieving. In fact, members of the 2008 team currently hold 34 ECU Top-10 records, with at least one student-athlete ranked in the top-10 in all 13 career categories.
2016 CROSS COUNTRY
The 2016 men’s and women’s cross country team’s accomplished the same results as the 2012 teams, with both claiming the Great American Conference Championships.
The women’s team produced a dominating performance, defeating Harding by 20 points. Anna Mora led the Tigers, claiming the Runner of the Year and All-GAC First Team honors, as the first runner to finish the race.
The men’s finish was key to the ECU victory, as Kevin Matthews sprinted the final 30 yards to overtake a Southern Arkansas runner to claim GAC Runner of the Year and All-GAC First Team honors.
Voting begins today and runs through 10 p.m. Friday.
