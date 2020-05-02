Now playing: 1995 softball vs. 2016 cross country

The final first-round matchup in the bracket to determine East Central University’s most memorable sports team will pit the 1995 softball team against the 2016 men’s and women’s cross country teams.
Watch the @ECUTigers Twitter and East Central University Athletics Facebook pages or on www.ecutigers.com for stories about the teams and why they are memorable in ECU history. Fans can vote on Twitter or Facebook for two days each round to push a team to the next round.
The winners of each round will be revealed after all voting in the round is completed and we will continue to vote until we get an overall winner.
1995 Softball
The 1995 softball team was the first team fielded by ECU, which included the building of Tiger Field.
Ron Miller led the Tigers in the opening year and had 15 student-athletes on the team. While stats are not available for the season, two players still made their way onto an ECU Top-10 Career lists.
Shawn Tinker is currently No. 9 with a .376 batting average, while Bonnie Knapp is No. 8 in triples (5), with just their 1996 records.
2016 Cross Country
The 2016 men’s and women’s cross country team’s accomplished the same results as the 2012 teams, with both claiming the Great American Conference Championships.
The women’s team produced a dominating performance, defeating Harding by 20 points. Anna Mora led the Tigers, claiming the Runner of the Year and All-GAC First Team honors, as the first runner to finish the race.
Mora was joined by Michaela Lombardi on the All-GAC First Team, while Marisa Meza and Abbie Winchester claimed All-GAC Second Team accolades.
The men’s finish was key to the ECU victory, as Kevin Matthews sprinted the final 30 yards to overtake a Southern Arkansas runner to claim GAC Runner of the Year and All-GAC First Team honors.
Matthews was joined by Cole Montgomery, Adrian Guevara and Richard Mora on the All-GAC First Team.
Head coach Steve Sawyer added two more GAC Coach of the Year honors to his collection.
Voting on these matchups starts at 10 a.m. Monday and will run through 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Voting on second-round matchups will begin Wednesday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.