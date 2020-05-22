We’re down to the Final Four in the bracket to determine East Central University’s most memorable athletic team.
The first semifinal matchup features the 1993 Tiger football team battling the 2015 softball team.
Watch the @ECUTigers Twitter and East Central University Athletics Facebook pages or on www.ecutigers.com for stories about the teams and why they are memorable in ECU history. Fans can vote on Twitter or Facebook for two days each round to determine a winner.
The winners of each round will be revealed after all voting in the round is completed and we will continue to vote until we get an overall winner.
1993 Football
The 1993 Tiger football team is the lone team in ECU history to claim a national championship while claiming the trophy at Tiger Field.
The team is one of the most dominant teams in school history on both sides of the ball, holding over 40 team Top 10 records, 21 individual career Top 10’s and 13 individual single-season Top 10 spots.
2015 Softball
The 2015 softball team had a historic season by earning the team’s first Great American Conference Tournament Championship and the first trip to the NCAA Division II Central-Regional Tournament. The Tigers not only made the NCAA Regional but also advanced all the way to the NCAA Division II Central-Regional championship game.
A total of seven players from that squad earned All-GAC honors, with three first-team, one second and three honorable mention picks.
Voting begins today and will run through 10 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.