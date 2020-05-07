We’re on to round two in the bracket to determine East Central University’s most memorable sports team.
The second round of voting starts with the 1993 football team (which earned a bye in the opening round) against the 1997 soccer team.
Watch the @ECUTigers Twitter and East Central University Athletics Facebook pages or on www.ecutigers.com for stories about the teams and why they are memorable in ECU history. Fans can vote on Twitter or Facebook for two days each round to determine a winner.
The winners of each round will be revealed after all voting in the round is completed and we will continue to vote until we get an overall winner.
1993 Football
The 1993 Tiger football team is the lone team in ECU history to claim a national championship, while claiming the trophy at Tiger Field.
The team is one of the most dominate teams in school history on both sides of the ball, holding over 40 team top-10 records, 21 individual career top-10’s and 13 individual single season top-10 spots.
After finishing as Oklahoma Intercollegiate Conference champions in 1992, the Tigers went 10-3 overall and 3-2 in the OIC for the year, before earning a trip to the NAIA playoffs.
ECU started the playoffs on the road, defeating Western New Mexico (24-22). The Tigers then earned the right to host Arkansas-Monticello in the semifinals, winning 27-0. ECU also earned the right to host the national championship game against Glenville State. In an offensive power filled game, the Tigers came out on top, 49-35, to claim the title.
Throughout the season, several players were recognized for their efforts on the field. Twelve players claimed All-OIC Honorable Mention Team honors, while seven were named to the second team and Lance Harjo and Tyler Jack claimed first team honors.
Jack, Harjo, Rodney Kendricks, Carlos Lynn and Cory Bennett all earned NAIA Division I Football All-America honors. Jack was a first team selection, Harjo and Kendricks were named to the second team, while Lynn and Bennett were honorable mentions.
Jack had a strong overall season and an impressive performance in the NAIA title game. Overall, he recorded 1,457 rushing yards on 217 carriers and tallied 17 touchdowns. In the championship game, he broke an NAIA and ECU, 23-year old, single game rushing yards record, with 318 yards. Jack added four touchdowns, including the game-winning TD in the third quarter.
1997 Soccer
The 1997 soccer team was the first in school history, with just 13 players comprising the Tiger squad. The team may have finished with a 1-14 overall record and 0-10 mark in a very strong Lone Star Conference, but they laid the groundwork for success that would come in just the third year of the program.
Five of the 13 players on the team also left their marks on the ECU Career Record Books and three (Shanta Benson, Mariah Vaughan and Lori McGowen) were named to the All-LSC teams.
Voting opens today and runs through 10 p.m. Friday.
