Now playing: 1989 men's hoops vs. 2010 football

The next matchup in the racket to determine East Central University’s most memorable sports team features the 1989 men’s basketball team versus the 2010 football team.
This is one of the final two first-round pairings left in the contest.
The winners of each round will be revealed after all voting in the round is completed, and we will continue to vote until we get an overall winner.
1989 men’s basketball
The 1988-89 men’s basketball team became just the second team in ECU history to advance to the NAIA National Tournament championship game, this time led by head coach Wayne Cobb.
The Tigers claimed the district title before moving on to sweep the NAIA district tournament and make the trip to the NAIA National Tournament.
ECU defeated BYU-Hawaii, Wayland Baptist, Siena Heights and Wisconsin-Eau Claire to make it to the championship game, where they fell to Saint Mary’s by just three points.
The Tigers had a well-balanced attack, including five players who have combined for 14 ECU top-10 career honors and six ECU single-season top-10 records.
Seniors Vernell Kemp, Duane Godwin and Bobby Shelton led the group and the team throughout the season.
Godwin holds six top-10 records, Shelton holds five and Kemp one. Godwin and Shelton both finished their careers in the ECU 1,000 Point Club, with Godwin at No. 15 (1,120) and Shelton No. 16 (1,109).
2010 football
The 2010 football team is a story of a great turnaround for the program. After head coach Tim McCarty’s first season ended with an 0-11 overall record and 0-5 in Lone Star Conference North play, the Tigers finished the 2010 season with a 5-6 overall mark and were 5-1 in the LSC North, earning them their first conference title.
The season was highlighted with McCarty earning LSC North Coach of the Year, Armonty Bryant LSC North Defensive Lineman of the Year and Carlos Savala the LSC North Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Bryant and Dontae Smith also claimed All-LSC First Team selections, with seven others claiming All-LSC Second Team spots.
Bryant, Savala and Smith also continued to bring in honors after the season. Savala landed a spot on the Daktronics Inc. Super Region 4 First Team, while Bryant and Smith earned first-team accolades. The duo also claimed spots on the Don Hansen’s Football Gazette All-Region Third Team. Bryant was also honored as a Daktronics All-America Second Team pick.
Voting on this matchup starts today and will run through 10 p.m. Saturday.
