The Ada High School boys golf team entered the 2020 season with high expectations and got off to a great start.
Then, sports stopped — or at least took a break — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cougar golfers captured the championship of the Wewoka Invitational on March 12. Ada finished with a team score of 333, followed by Seminole at 374 and Stroud at 391.
Ada junior Mack Weems tied for the individual title with Gavin Wetherly of Wewoka. Both shot identical scores of 78. Junior Michael Huff was third with an 81.
Spring break was next but now, thanks to this new coronavirus, spring break has been extended to April 6. That means a tournament at Carl Albert on March 26 is canceled as well as Ada’s own Tournament of Champions, which was slated for March 30 at the Oak Hills Golf and Country Club.
The next date on the Ada schedule is April 9 at Duncan.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has said it will try to resume high school spring sports at some point. Ada head coach Robbie Powell is hoping for the best at this point.
“I hate it for them. They’ve put in a lot of work, especially the seniors,” he said.
The Cougars have five seniors listed on their roster — Aiden Plumlee, Noble Anderson, Jake Laxton, Ian McClure and Cole Crabtree.
Plumlee shot 87 at Wewoka, McClure was at 91, Laxton at 94 and Anderson at 103.
“I have Aiden Plumlee, who played all of last year — he went to every tournament — and had qualified in the No. 1 spot to go to (Wewoka) last week. He didn’t play as well as he’d have liked, but he’s put in a lot of work over the last three years to have that cut short,” Powell said. “To not be able to go out and enjoy your senior season would be a hard thing to swallow.”
The rest of Powell’s roster includes four juniors and two sophomores.
“The positive is, most of my top players are all younger and they’ll at least have next year. For seniors, it’s really a rough thing,” he said.
Powell hopes things die down with the virus so at least the Cougars can go on a playoff run in late April or into May.
“Hopefully we’ll get to play. My hope is to get to go play a regional towards the end of April or the first part of May and try to qualify and be able to play in the state tournament,” he said. “If we could get some tournaments in before that, it would be great too. But if we could at least do that, it would be nice.”
For now, Powell said the Cougars can work on their game on their own until they can meet as a team again the week of April 6.
“I told them after we got back from Wewoka if they got a chance to play on spring break, get out and play as much as you can. That’s been the last communication I’ve had with any of them,” he said. “They’ve always been pretty good about it anyway. I don’t have to push them a whole lot to play on their own.”
Looking back and ahead
Powell was pleased with his team’s strong opener at the Gil Morgan Municipal Golf Course.
“I thought today was a pretty good start to the season. We played well for the first tournament of the season in some pretty difficult (windy) conditions,” he said. “We had the individual champion and five players total in the top 10.”
Powell admitted before the season started that he thought the Cougars might be slow out of the gate.
“My expectation is that we will start off a little slow because we have been limited in our practice time this year, due to the amount of rain that we have had,” he said. “I do expect us to improve a little bit each week going into the regional tournament so that we can go to the state tournament with some momentum and try and find a way to challenge the top teams in our class.”
The teams to beat in Class 4A, when and if the season resumes, include private school juggernauts Heritage Hall, Cascia Hall and Holland Hall, as well as Elk City.
“Those are the top four teams if you look at what they did last year and what they have coming back,” he said. “To me, Heritage Hall is by far the best of those four.”
