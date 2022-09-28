Northwestern rallies past ECU

Northwestern rallied from a 2-0 deficit and defeated the East Central University women’s soccer team 4-2 Saturday at Tiger Field.
East Central fell to 1-5-3 overall and 1-1-1 in Great American Conference play, while the Rangers left town at 4-3-1 and 1-1.
“It was a tough match and NWOSU was able to find the goals when they needed them,” ECU head coach Riley Bailey said. “The ladies fought hard, we just could not connect with each other when we needed. Time to regroup and focus on Oklahoma Baptist.”
The Tigers travel to Shawnee at 6 p.m. Thursday to battle the Bison.
Abbie Morris took the first two shots of the game for ECU.
In the 19th minute, Olivia Witte became the first Tiger to make a goal off an assist from Jocelyn Caracheo to put ECU in front 1-0.
Feeding off of the momentum, just five minutes later, a header by Tanja Bauboeck off of a corner kick from Caracheo pushed the Tiger lead to 2-0.
However, back-to-back goals — by Northwestern’s Callie Haneborg and Tiara Campbell — quickly made the score 2-2 going into halftime.
The second half saw both teams battling it out to find the back of the net.
Morris, Kaylee Bruce, and Paige Jones would each attempt a shot for the Tigers to help regain the lead. However, no shot was able to connect until the 78th minute when NWOSU’s Kailani Kealoha netted a goal for a 3-2 advantage.
The Tigers couldn’t find an answer for the remainder of the period while the Rangers added another goal — this time from Aaliyah Acevedo in the 86th minute to finalize the score at 4-2.
Note: Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
