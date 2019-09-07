The East Central University football team did just about everything right on its first offensive drive of the 2019 season. The Tigers did the same on their final offensive drive of the game.
Unfortunately, both ended the exact same way — with new quarterback Kenny Hrncir fumbling near the goal line.
The Tigers committed five total turnovers, two directly leading to touchdowns, and the young ECU team dropped a 21-13 decision to Northwestern in the season opener for both squads Thursday night inside Koi Ishto Stadium.
East Central’s offense dominated the Rangers in nearly every stat. The Tigers compiled 432 yards, compared to 283 for NWOSU. The Tigers rushed for 184 yards, compared to 158 for the visitors, and ECU’s two-quarterback system ended with 248 passing yards, while Northwestern ended with 158. The Tigers even had a whopping 24 first downs, compared to just nine for NWOSU.
There were lots of positives for second-year head coach Al Johnson and his staff, but too many negative plays to come out ahead on the scoreboard.
Hrncir, a freshman from Needville, Texas, engineered a superb drive to begin the game that started on ECU’s own 14-yard line. Included in the drive were an 11-yard pass to JayQuan Lincoln and a big 17-yard, first-down toss to Teslim Abubakar that set the Tigers up at the NWOSU 22.
Three plays later, Hrncir rushed two yards to pick up a first down at the NWOSU 12. He then squirmed his way through the Rangers’ defense and was about to cross the goal line before fumbling the ball into the end zone. NWOSU’s Dakota Driskill recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchback.
Fast forward to East Central’s final offensive series. After a nice 15-yard punt return by Miles Davis, ECU was set up near midfield with 5:52 remaining in the contest and the Tigers trailing by eight.
Hrncir and company methodically marched down the field toward a potential game-tying score. He completed a 4-yard pass to ECU running back Ontario Douglas on a 4th-and-2 play, and the Tigers got into the red zone after a 5-yard reception by Baron Odom and a personal foul penalty for a late hit that followed.
On first down from the 14, Hrncir rushed to his left and did a spin move to try to avoid a Northwestern defender around the 8-yard line. The ball was popped out and Jailyn Reed recovered the ball at the 1, ending ECU’s hopes for a last-second comeback.
ECU called time out on third down with 1:06 remaining in hopes of getting a defensive stop and trying to get the ball back, but NWOSU running back Jacob Peyton broke free for a 79-yard run before being caught from behind and pushed out of bounds by Tiger defender Cameron Jones.
Game over.
East Central got on the scoreboard first when Harper Simmons, a freshman kicker from Frisco, Texas, nailed a 45-yard field goal with 8:55 left in the second quarter that put the home team ahead 3-0.
With less than a minute to play in the first half, sophomore Jackson McFarlane — a former Ada High standout who spent a year at Oklahoma Baptist before transferring to ECU — raced down the field in an attempt to chase down a punt by teammate Jack Preston. It appeared that a diving McFarlane had downed the football at the NWOSU 1, but a game official ruled that the ball had crossed the goal line, resulting in a touchback.
On the next play, Northwestern quarterback Trent Easley completed an 80-yard TD bomb to receiver Kentrez Bell. Nick Dill kicked the PAT and with just 44 seconds left in the second quarter, the Rangers grabbed a 7-3 lead that they carried into halftime.
McFarlane came to the rescue with another big special-teams effort early in the third quarter, recovering a muffed punt catch for the Tigers at the NWOSU 22.
ECU then drove to midfield before backup quarterback Taye Gatewood, a freshman from Fort Smith, Arkansas, absorbed a big hit by an NWOSU defender and fumbled the ball into the air.
Driskoll was in the right place at the right time again for the Rangers. He grabbed the ball and raced the other way for a 48-yard fumble return for a touchdown, and the Tigers found themselves in a 14-3 hole with 11:59 left in the third period.
Simmons kicked a 42-yard field goal at the 6:41 mark to get the Tigers within 14-6.
Disaster struck again for ECU early in the fourth quarter.
Reed made another big defensive play for the Rangers when he grabbed a ball tipped into the air and turned it into a 22-yard interception return for a score that pushed the NWOSU advantage to 21-6.
ECU scored its lone touchdown of the game when Hrncir hit senior tight end Dilland Garner with a perfect 22-yard strike that cut the NWOSU lead to 21-13 with 8:14 to play.
Hrncir finished 22-of-29 through the air for 205 yards and rushed for 100 yards on 15 carries. He became the first ECU quarterback to hit the 100-yard rushing mark since Spencer Bond ran for 134 yards on Sept. 13, 2014.
Gatewood finished with 43 passing yards.
Douglas had a solid, all-around game in his return to action after missing the entire 2018 season. He gained 79 yards on 18 carries and led the ECU receiving corps with 74 yards on 10 catches. Abubakar added four receptions for 50 yards.
Take away Northwestern’s two biggest plays (the 80-yard pass and the 79-yard run), and the Rangers were limited to 124 yards on 48 plays for the rest of the game by a valiant East Central defensive effort.
Linebacker Basiru Jobe, a senior from West Babylon, New York, led the ECU defensive charge with 12 tackles and an interception. Cornerback Jalen Baldwin followed with seven stops.
The Tigers return to action Saturday, traveling to Weatherford to take on Southwestern. The Bulldogs defeated Southeastern 35-17 Thursday night in Durant to open the season.
